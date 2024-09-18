Prime deal Zubarr Wireless Charger for Samsung Prime members exclusive price + $8 off $22 $34 Save $12 Grab this wireless charging station that can wirelessly charge your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds. Right now, you can score a small discount, plus take an additional $8 off, dropping the price down to its lowest yet. $22 at Amazon

If you've been plugging in all your Galaxy devices one by one in order to get them all charged, this device is going to make your life a lot easier. Not only can you charge Galaxy phones, watches, and earbuds all at once, but you can do so wirelessly. And while we know that Zubarr isn't a huge brand, this charger has over 3,000 reviews with a rating that currently sits at 4.3 out of 5 stars.

While it has a normal retail price of $33.99, Amazon is offering a small discount that takes $8 off for a limited time. The deal becomes even sweeter if you're a Prime member with the price falling to $22. So, if you want to make your life easier, grab this charger while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about this wireless charging station for Samsung?

For the most part, what really makes this charging station stand out from the rest is the fact that it can charge three Galaxy devices at once, and do it for a price that isn't going to break the bank. Furthermore, the charging station is quite compact, despite its ability to accommodate a phone, watch and earbuds. When it comes to compatibility, it will be able to charge any Galaxy phone and earbuds with wireless charging capabilities.

The watch charger is a bit more picky, as it can only charge Samsung's more recent models, like the Galaxy Watch 5, 4, and even Galaxy Watch 3. When it comes to other features, this charging station offers LED status lights, making it easy to see the charging status at a glance. And just in case you were wondering, this does come with a charger adapter, but you can always use your own if you'd like.

Overall, you're getting a pretty good accessory here that can easily clean up the cable clutter in your home or office. But if you're still on the fence and want to check out some other options, we also have some great recommendations for standard chargers as well.