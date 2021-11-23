You’ve heard about the awesome early Black Friday deals ZTE’s running on its flagship Axon 30 and Axon 30 Ultra smartphones. Today, they’re launching a flash sale with big discounts on earbuds, phone cases, and more — but it’s all happening at specific times and dates, so you’ll need to be precise if you want these deals.

ZTE’s special flash sale will run from today, November 22 through Monday, November 29. That gives you a full week to grab up the ZTE gadgets you want at some pretty slick discounts. The only real catch is that these deals are only available within a narrow time frame each on the aforementioned days.

In order to take advantage of ZTE’s flash sales, you’ll need to head on over to their Black Friday page between the hours of 4:00 AM Pacific and 6:00 AM Pacific. Yes, it’s early, but you know what they say about early birds getting worms and all that jazz — it works the same with Black Friday deals.

During these limited time flash sales, you should expect to see steep discounts on the following items:

Axon 30 Ultra — $374 ($375 off) — US only

LiveBuds — $9.90 ($30 off)

65W Charger — $9.90 ($20 off)

Watch — $9.90 ($30 off)

Type-C Cable — $1.00 ($8.90 off)

Phone Case — $1.00 ($8.90 off)

Screen Protector — $1.00 ($5.90 off)

Take advantage of even more ZTE early Black Friday deals

In addition to ZTE’s flash sales, there’s still time to cash in on some of their other discounts we mentioned last week. That means right now, you can get a ZTE Axon 30 with an included speaker, phone case, and screen protector for just $449. And while those in the US can grab a ZTE Axon 30 Ultra for just $374 ($375 off) during the flash sale, people outside of the US can still get one for $549 ($200 off) through November 29.

For more information on ZTE’s mound of early Black Friday discounts, check out the links below.

Buy at ZTE:

Axon 30 Axon 30 Ultra Browse more ZTE deals

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

