ZTE remains one of the few Chinese brands that will happily sell Americans a maximalist Android smartphone and it'll do so at a relative bargain to your Samsung or Apple. Last month, we got a sense of what the new Axon 40 Ultra, such a maximalist device, would have in store for the world. You won't be able to buy one just yet, but today, you'll be able to snag some pre-sale savings.

One of the biggest highlights of this phone lies underneath the AMOLED display: the 16MP selfie camera is touted to be able to form large photo sites so that it's able to capture bright and crisp portraits right through the pixel-dense panel. Flip the slab over and you'll find three 64MP cameras spanning the typical focal length range. You'll find a lot of horsepower to keep you using all these features with a vapor-cooled Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W wired charging capability. It's really a lot to behold for something in the North American unlocked market (maybe even the European one as well) and it can be yours for a discounted price.

The company will start sales direct from its website on June 21 with the Axon 40 Ultra in two configurations: 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 storage for $799/€829/£709, and 12/256 for $899/€949/£809. From today until then, customers can purchase a $50/€50/£40 voucher towards a device for just $2/€2/£2.

ZTE will ship to most of the United States (excludes Hawaii and several territories), all of Canada, most of South Africa, the U.K., France, Germany, most of Spain, Italy, the Netherlands among other markets in Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Of course, whether you want to buy one is an important question to answer and Android Police has a review on the way to help you out.