In 2020, remote work took the world by storm, and now it's here to stay. With it, the need for an accessible video conferencing and webinar app has become a must. Zoom is one such app, a collaboration and online meeting tool similar to Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. It works across home operating systems, Android and iOS devices, and modern Chromebooks via the progressive web app. It's coming to Sony Bravia TVs thanks to a dedicated app.

Most sessions on Zoom are one-time affairs, but you might want to keep records of your meetings for archiving or training purposes. If you want to record a Zoom meeting, there's a recording feature within the app. In this step-by-step tutorial, we show you how to record a Zoom webinar without resorting to screen recording software.

Ways to record a meeting in Zoom

There are two ways to record Zoom meetings. One way is through local recording, and the other through cloud recording.

Local recording

Local recording is supported on Windows, macOS, and Linux devices but doesn't work with mobile devices. In this case, the recording file is stored on the local storage of your device. By default, you'll find these recordings in the Zoom folder within the Documents folder on your computer.

Cloud recording

Zoom also supports cloud recording, which stores files in cloud storage. This feature is only available to Pro, Education, Business, and Enterprise subscribers. However, unlike local recording, it works with Android devices, as well as iPhones and iPads, which makes investing in a subscription a worthwhile endeavor.

After you've made a recording, download and share the file from the Zoom cloud of your meeting just like you would with a local recording.

How to record a Zoom meeting

When it comes to actual recording, there isn't a difference between the two types. To start recording a Zoom call, select the Record button at the bottom of your screen. A pop-up asks you to either record on this computer or record to the cloud. Start recording, and a red light appears in the upper-left corner of the screen to signify that the recording is in progress.

Zoom gives you three options to control your recording. Use the pause button or the stop button to stop recording and resume at any time.

Activate automatic recording

With a Zoom account, it's also possible to set up automatic recording. To do this, head to the Zoom web portal and adjust recording settings.

On the main page, click the blue My Account button in the upper-right corner. From the menu on the left, click Settings, then choose the Recording tab. Within this menu, you'll find the option to turn on Automatic recording. Toggle the slider to turn on Automatic recording.

Depending on your Zoom account subscription, additional options appear: Record on the local computer and Record in the cloud. Turn on the corresponding option based on your personal needs. As a subscriber, you can also control recording options for specific users and groups.

Simple Zoom meeting recording

Zoom offers several recording options from the comfort of the app. Meanwhile, if you log in through the Zoom web portal, you'll find several settings to tune the recording process. And when you want to upgrade the look of your video conferences, turn your smartphone into a professional Zoom webcam.

If you're a paid subscriber, take advantage of cloud recording and remove the hassle of managing local storage. Use the link below to download the Zoom app to your Android device.