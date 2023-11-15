In today's virtual world, where video calls and online meetings have become the norm, adding musical flair to your digital gatherings can be a game-changer. Whether hosting a team meeting, catching up with friends, or jamming out at a virtual party, playing music on Zoom can level up the vibe. As a digital bridge connecting people from every corner of the globe, Zoom packs more features than most free video-calling apps.

We walk you through how to play music on Zoom. It works like a charm on Chromebooks with high-quality screens and cameras, making it even more awesome for those who love their sleek and lightweight devices.

Add background music to Zoom

For virtual events like webinars, workshops, or online parties, carefully chosen background music can add an element of entertainment, making the experience more immersive for participants. It's the same process whether you use Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or any of our favorite browsers.

The steps outlined in the tutorial below apply to Windows and macOS systems, but MacBook users might face some quirks with Zoom. If problems arise, reinstall the Zoom app and verify your settings to ensure screen, microphone, and camera sharing permissions are granted.

Launch the Zoom application on your computer if you installed it, or go to the Zoom website and sign in to your account. If you go to the Zoom website, click the Host button in the upper-right corner of your screen. You can do this when joining a call, but we recommend hosting a meeting yourself. Select either With Video Off or With Video On from the drop-down menu. When the call connects, click the Share Screen button at the bottom of the Zoom window. It's usually a green icon. Click Advanced at the top of the sharing window. Select Computer Audio from the list. Click the Share button to share your computer audio with the Zoom Meeting.

When you share your computer audio, a small speaker icon appears next to your name in the participants section, indicating that you're sharing your computer audio.

Share your screen with background music to Zoom

You can add musical vibes to your Zoom meetings while sharing your screen. It's not only about showing your slides with your custom Zoom video background. You can also share your favorite tunes. Imagine giving that presentation with a smooth jazz background or rocking out to some tunes during a virtual hangout.

While you are on a Zoom call, click the Share Screen button. Navigate to the Basic tab and select the window or screen you want to share. Click the Share sound checkbox to add computer audio to your screen-sharing. Click the Share button to share your screen and computer audio with the Zoom Meeting.

Tips you need to know

When playing background music during your video calls, it can be challenging to determine whether everyone enjoys the melodies being played. Here are some tips to help you overcome this challenge:

Keep the music volume at a level that is low enough so that other people in the room can be heard.

Avoid songs with lyrics since they might be distracting. Listen to instrumental versions of songs if feasible.

Have someone else test the background music to get a sense of how the loudness you hear in the app compares to the loudness the participants hear in the meeting.

Avoid music that is protected by copyright. Instead, look for alternatives and playlists that are not protected.

Have separate playlists ready for each of the meeting's main parts, such as unwind, concentrating, or getting energized.

Make sure your Wi-Fi connection is strong, or use a LAN cable to connect to the router located next to you. Your internet connection determines how well the background music sounds for you.

Double-check the licensing terms on the source website when using copyright-free music. Some tracks might require attribution, meaning you need to credit the artist.

Royalty-free background music for Zoom

If you want to jazz up your Zoom meetings with some tunes, several websites offer copyright-free background music that can add a vibrant vibe to your virtual gatherings. These tracks are legal to use and come in various genres to suit different moods. Websites like YouTube Audio Library, Free Music Archive, and platforms like Spotify offer a range of copyright-free options. You can find everything from calming instrumentals to upbeat tracks, ensuring your Zoom sessions are engaging and legal.

Types of music to play on Zoom

When setting the vibe on Zoom, your choice of music makes a difference! Upbeat tunes add energy to a team meeting. Calming instrumental music creates a relaxing atmosphere for a virtual hangout. Jazz and blues classics are perfect for a sophisticated touch, and if you're feeling festive, some cheerful pop tunes will liven up the mood.

It's all about matching the music with the occasion and the mood you want to create. So go ahead, press play, and let the good vibes flow. Now that you know how to play music on Zoom, add Zoom meeting links to your Google Calendar to boost your productivity and never miss a meeting.