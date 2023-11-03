Screen sharing is an important part of video conferencing. It allows you to communicate, collaborate, or provide remote support by showing another person's computer screen. As one of the best video chatting apps, Zoom has the bells and whistles for screen sharing, but the feature is turned off for meeting participants by default.

You can choose to activate screen sharing for participants on a per-meeting basis. Zoom also lets you change your settings to activate participant screen sharing by default for all meetings. This post walks you through steps to turn on screen sharing on Zoom using your Android phone, iPhone, or affordable Chromebook.

How to activate screen sharing for participants in Zoom

Zoom lets you, the meeting host, limit screen sharing to yourself or allow other attendees to share their screens. You can change this setting during a meeting on the desktop client or mobile app, but the change only applies to the current session. If you restart the meeting or start a new one, the screen-sharing settings revert to their defaults.

Turning on screen sharing on Zoom using your desktop

Although the steps listed in the tutorial below work on both Windows and MacOS, Zoom can be a bit persnickety for MacBook users. If you encounter issues, you may want to reinstall the Zoom app and make sure your settings allow screen, microphone, and camera sharing.

You can easily turn on screen sharing for participants in a Zoom meeting. Follow the steps below to do so using your desktop.

Open the Zoom desktop app. Start a new meeting or join an existing one as the host. When you're in the meeting, click the upward arrow icon next to Share Screen on the controls toolbar. Click Advanced Sharing Options. A pop-up window appears. Under Who can share, select All Participants. All the meeting attendees can now share their screens during the current session.

If the option to activate screen sharing is unavailable, make sure Multiple participants can share simultaneously is not selected in the Advanced Sharing Options window. When this option is turned on, it restricts the adjustment of other settings.

Activating screen sharing on Zoom using your mobile

The option to turn on screen sharing on Zoom isn't limited to desktops. Below are the steps to turn on screen sharing using the Zoom mobile app. We use an Android phone for this tutorial, but iPhone users can also follow these steps.

Open the Zoom mobile app. Start or join a new Zoom meeting. Tap the screen to see the meeting controls. Tap More and select Security. 2 Images Close Toggle on the Share Screen option to activate screen sharing for all participants. Tap Close to return to the meeting. Close

Tweak the Advanced sharing options

As the host of a Zoom meeting, you can adjust other sharing permissions during the meeting. You can choose how many participants can share at once, and you can allow or disallow participants from interrupting someone's screen sharing. However, you can only configure these settings on the desktop app or through the web portal.

Open the Zoom desktop client. Start or join a Zoom meeting as the host. Click the upward arrow icon next to Share Screen on the controls toolbar. Click Advanced Sharing Options. On the pop-up window that appears, adjust the settings as needed.

How to activate screen sharing on Zoom for all meetings by default

Zoom allows you to change your settings so that participant screen sharing is turned on by default for all meetings. However, this option is not available on the Zoom mobile or desktop apps. To activate screen sharing for all participants by default, you must open the Zoom settings on the web portal.

Open the Zoom web portal on your desktop. Click Settings on the left side of the screen. On the Meetings tab, select In Meeting (Basic) and scroll down to Screen sharing. Under Who can share, select All Participants and click Save.

How to troubleshoot screen sharing issues

Although screen sharing is usually easy on Zoom, you may occasionally encounter problems. If the screen sharing setting is unavailable (grayed out) on the Settings page of the web portal, this option has likely been restricted at the group or account level. You must reach out to your Zoom admin for assistance to activate it.

If you can share your screen at first, but it stops when guests join the meeting, and you see an error that says, "You are restricted from screen sharing in this meeting," check the Settings page to make sure the Disable screen sharing when guests are in the meeting option is turned off.

You can also try general troubleshooting methods. First, make sure you are using the latest version of the Zoom app. If you are using the Zoom web client, try clearing the stored cache and cookies from your browser's settings. If you still have problems, restart your device or uninstall and reinstall the Zoom app.

Collaborate better on Zoom

By activating the screen-sharing feature on your Zoom meetings, you can collaborate more effectively with clients or coworkers. You can also add Zoom meeting links to your Google Calander to boost your productivity and never miss a meeting. Zoom also lets you change your background to add a splash of personality or remove background distractions. If you are looking for an alternative to Zoom, Google Meet might be the option for you.