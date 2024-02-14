Over the last few years, Zoom has become the go-to video platform for meetings and casual conversations. It's intuitive, easy to use, and works across most platforms, including contemporary Android tablets. Zoom lets you participate in meetings, share your ideas, and message your peers.

It works out of the box, but you can fine-tune your experience. For example, you can blur the background or change it entirely. Among these features is the ability to change your real name and your display name, and Zoom makes it easy to do so. This guide explains how to change your name on Zoom on Android, iOS, and the Zoom web portal.

There are several ways to change your name on Zoom on any device, with slight differences between platforms. You can change your name before or during a meeting, regardless of whether you use a basic or paid account. Changing your name during a meeting is only possible if your account administrator allows it. Here's how to do it on different platforms.

Change your Zoom name on Android before a meeting

To change your name before a meeting:

Open the Zoom Android app and sign in. On the main screen, in the lower-right corner, tap More. Tap your account name at the top of the screen. Close Tap Display Name. Close Change your first and last name. Change your display name. Tap Save in the upper-right corner to save your preferences.

Change your Zoom name on Android during a meeting

It's possible to change your name during a Zoom meeting. This option is available only if the administrator activated the Allow participants to rename themselves setting.

To change your name during a meeting:

Join a Zoom meeting or create one. In the bottom menu, tap Participants. Close Find your name on the list and tap it. Tap Rename. Close Enter a new screen name and tap OK to save your changes.

Change your Zoom name on iOS

Changing your name on iOS is similar to the Android version.

Open the Zoom iOS app and sign in. Tap More option (three dots) in the lower-right corner. This option is in the lower-left corner of the side menu on an iPad. Tap your account name. Tap Display Name.

Like with Android, changing your first and last name only affects your real name. Your display name can be whatever you want. When you're ready, tap Save in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Change your name on the Zoom web portal

Changing your Zoom name via the Zoom web portal is a flexible option regardless of the platform you normally use.

Head to the Zoom web portal and sign in. Choose My Account in the upper-right corner of the screen. Choose Profile in the menu on the left. Click Edit to the right of your name. Click First Name and Last Name to change your real name. Click Display Name to change the name visible to other users. When you're ready, click the blue Save button. Assuming you're using the same profile, this saves your changes across all platforms.

Changing your name on Zoom is quick and easy

Changing your name on Zoom doesn't take much effort, no matter which platform you use, and there are multiple ways to do it. You can change it before a meeting or in the middle of one. You can also change your display name without affecting your first and last name.

Along with changing your name, change your Zoom background and show off your personality. You can also change the background to hide your personal life from your Zoom caller.