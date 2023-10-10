ChromeOS is a lightweight alternative to Windows and Mac, with handy features to get the work done. One such trick is the ability to zip and unzip files without a third-party app. It's a common practice to compress several files into a smaller package for seamless sharing.

Do you want to share several documents, pictures, and files over an email or an instant messaging app on ChromeOS? Instead of sending each file separately, zip them into a single folder and send everything with a single click. If you received a ZIP file over an email, ChromeOS lets you unzip it. Aside from the ZIP format, your top Chromebook supports 7ZIP, RAR, and TAR.

How to zip files on a Chromebook

You can use the default Files app on ChromeOS to zip files. Follow the steps below.

Open the applications menu and launch the Files app on your Chromebook. Go to the relevant menu from the sidebar to find your files. Press the Ctrl key and use the Chromebook's trackpad or the connected mouse to select the files you want to zip. Right click the selected files and select Zip selection. The system compresses files and creates a ZIP file titled Archive.zip in the same folder. Right click the ZIP file and select Rename to change the name. You can also press the Ctrl + Enter keys to rename files.

When zipping a specific folder, ChromeOS titles the ZIP file based on the folder name. You can always rename it to your preference.

Password-protect ZIP files on Chromebook

There isn't a built-in way to password-protect ZIP files on a Chromebook. You'll rely on third-party apps to add an extra layer of security. ChromeOS supports all Android apps, and you can use apps like RAR to create password-protected RAR and ZIP files.

How to unzip files on a Chromebook

Chromebooks running ChromeOS 101 or a newer version have built-in support to extract ZIP, RAR, and TAR files. If your Chromebook runs an older ChromeOS build, install the latest version from the ChromeOS Settings.

Open ChromeOS Settings. Select About ChromeOS from the sidebar. Download and install the latest ChromeOS update.

Next, use the steps below to unzip files on your Chromebook.

Launch the Files app and find a ZIP file you want to extract. Right click it and select Extract all. ChromeOS extracts the file and creates a folder as the original ZIP file. If you unzip a vacation.zip file, ChromeOS creates a vacation folder with all the file content.

You can also unzip files manually on the ChromeOS. Go through the steps below.

Launch the Files app and double click a ZIP file. You can also select a ZIP and click Open at the top. If the ZIP file is password-protected, enter the password to unlock it. Check the ZIP file content. Select files and right click them. Click Copy. Move to a relevant folder, right-click anywhere, and select Paste.

You can also use the familiar Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V keys to copy-paste content from a ZIP file.

Extract and compress files on Chromebook

While there are capable and affordable Chromebooks out there, you don't need to buy one to experience Google's desktop operating system. You can give ChromeOS a try on your aging Windows or Mac machine. Check our dedicated post to install ChromeOS on your PC or Mac.