There’s no denying that AI is the trendy thing right now, so it’s only natural that a lot of products are attempting to take advantage of the hype. While many are smoke and mirrors, it’s good to see a few of them making good with real technology that improves their products. Zhiyun is one of the top smartphone gimbal makers out there, and the company recently released a minor refresh to their Smooth 5S, but this time with support for a clever little AI module that completely changes the game — for certain situations.

Dubbed the Smooth 5S AI, the new model is nearly identical to its non-AI predecessor, but it supports a brand new tracking module that allows the gimbal to follow a subject without relying on one of the company’s camera apps. This seemingly small difference opens up several possibilities for getting better video, making this one of the best smartphone gimbals for solo shooters.

Zhiyun's Smooth 5S AI smartphone gimbal minimizes shaky video by easing the movements of your smartphone camera, resulting in more stable video. The new AI module enables vloggers and videographers to have live tracking on a subject with any camera app they choose. With Zhiyun's camera apps, the gimbal can also capture timelapse and hyperlapse video, add filters, and allows handheld operators fine control over focus and zoom.

Two first-party camera apps for casual and pro users

Range of motion enables more movement than most smartphone gimbals

High payload capacity to support lightweight accessories Cons Apps and subscriptions are a bit of a money grab

AI module isn't available in the "standard" kit

Price and availability

Ignore the standard kit; go for the combo or pro

Zhiyun is pricing the Smooth 5S AI exactly the same as it did for the original 5S, with the Standard kit retailing for $169 to get the gimbal, mini-tripod, a USB-C cable, and one year of a Zhiyun Prime subscription. The next step up is the Combo for $219, which adds just the AI module. Finally, the Pro kit is available for $249 and includes a zippered case, a magnetic fill light with four colored gels, and a wrist strap.

If you want the AI module, be sure to get the Combo or Pro packages. It’s not available separately, so you can’t add it later. If you already have a Smooth 5S, there’s very little to gain from upgrading to the 5S AI unless you’re ordering it with the AI module.

Specifications Brand Zhiyun Selfie Stick No Maximum Payload 300g Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 2600mAh Weight 625g Charging Time 3.5 hours, 2 hours (w/ 14W PD Charging) Runtime Up to 26 hours Tilt Mechanical Range 349° Roll Mechanical Range 349° Pan Mechanical Range 360° (no stops) Size 311*168*52mm (W*D*H) Max Phone Thickness < 10mm Max Phone Width 90mm Compatible Width 50mm - 90mm Compatible Weight 150g - 300g Expand

What’s good about the Zhiyun Smooth S5 AI?

Motion tracking, no app required!

Automatic motion tracking has been a fairly standard feature among smartphone gimbals for many years. Still, it always required the use of a camera app from the manufacturer that did the tracking and communicated movements to the gimbal via Bluetooth. Since those camera apps aren’t optimized for each phone, it usually means users have to give up some features and any computational capabilities built into stock camera apps.

Insta360 attempted to provide a solution for the Flow gimbal with a feature in the app that allows it to go into the background while continuing to monitor the camera, enabling it to do motion tracking while users switched to another app of their choice. This was designed for use with video chat and social apps in mind, like Snapchat and TikTok. Of course, this may not always work reliably with low-spec phones or some OEMs.

Zhiyun’s apps are still available and support gesture tracking, but the new AI module bypasses the app requirement entirely. The small module snaps onto the top or bottom of the phone clamp with strong magnets, and it uses a tiny camera to detect the same hand gestures used by the app and follow you around the scene. This makes it easier than ever to use the stock camera app, social apps like Snapchat, or even more demanding camera apps.

Close

Speaking of apps, Zhiyun offers two apps aimed at different types of users. The ZY Cami app caters primarily to social media and casual shooters. It offers built-in filters, guides that help you build scenes, tutorials, and Zhiyun’s social network for posting video clips.

The StaCam app is a relatively new release offering a more straightforward camera interface for experienced shooters. It provides manual controls and advanced features that may be too complicated or confusing to novice users. Both support subject tracking and gimbal controls.

Physically, the gimbal has a good hand grip and feels well-balanced, so it’s comfortable to hold. It’s just heavy enough that it will naturally reduce some shakes without becoming uncomfortable after longer sessions.

The range of motion is great, with 349-degree tilt and roll and unlimited panning. This blows away most modern smartphone gimbals, where some motors may hit hard stops at 180 degrees or less. Of course, most of those models are designed to fold up for portability, whereas the Smooth 5S AI is a filmmaker gimbal intended to be smoother and more flexible at the cost of size.