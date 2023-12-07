I was able to play Zenless Zone Zero's second closed beta equalizing test (CBT2), and now that I sunk over a dozen hours into the beta, I can finally see how HoYoverse's new roguelike (closer to roguelite) gacha is shaping up. Considering the beta lasts a whole month, it's pretty safe to assume that HoYoverse is gearing up for full release sometime next year.

It's also been over a year since Zenless Zone Zero offered its last closed beta test, so the last time we previewed gameplay was at Gamescom 2023. Since then, how far has the title really come, and will it be a decent game to pick upon release? To learn these answers, we've dug deep into the CBT2 for Zenless Zone Zero.

Above, we captured 28 minutes of Zenless Zone Zero's beta gameplay. Overall, my fingers experienced mild discomfort while playing Zenless Zone Zero on a Red Magic 6S Pro. The phone got hot during combat, even with its cooling fan turned on. I can also vouch that the game runs perfectly on PC. Still, it's unfortunate the mobile version appears to be something of an afterthought. So, hopefully, mobile doesn't get left in the dust unless you're lucky enough to own a half-decent gaming phone.

We tested if controller support was included in the Android beta. The answer is no. But then again, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail still don't offer controller support either, so this likely won't change.

Zenless Zone Zero contains a concerning gacha system

To add some background context, I religiously play Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail; I am maxed (player) level on both games. You may consider me a well-trained monkey regarding HoYoverse's gacha systems. But Zenless Zone Zero may finally be the game that sways my opinion.

The idea is that the games mechanics will require many attempts to beat a level. This repetitious gameplay loop will ensure you want to collect as many characters as possible to avoid burnout. But for players who aren't willing to spend, acquiring more characters will be an absolute grindfest. Missing out on a character just so you can save up for a particular playstyle while using the same old team for months sounds torturous. I'd almost rather pay for DLC character packs than stress over FoMO (fear of missing out).

Zenless Zone Zero is not a roguelike

Games will always have a target audience in mind. But in the case of HoYoverse, most people may pick up Zenless Zone Zero because it's a HoYoverse game. But as the library of HoYoverse titles grows larger, it becomes challenging to find time to play something new amongst the other games (as Honkai Impact 3rd, Genshin Impact, and Honkai: Star Rail demand quite a bit of your time). So, there comes the point that you must be selective (with the games you play), which is why we'll break down exactly what Zenless Zone Zero aims to be.

Despite how people describe Zenless Zone Zero as HoYoverse's first roguelike game, it is far from being one (semantically speaking, it would be closer to a rogue-lite). The game only introduces its roguelike elements around exploration in Hollows. Inside these Hollows, you play the role of the Proxy, the main character who sends out a remote-controlled Bangboo that traverses through a series of TVs. Every TV represents a tile, and you move between tiles to fight enemies and collect buffs to add to your overall progression.

Of course, if your team wipes in a Hollows, you must start the entire section over. But this is where the game differs from the traditional roguelike genre. You don't restart the level to improve your playthrough. Instead, the game relies on activity outside of Hollows to impact your progress. For example, the central town hub lets you buy food for combat buffs, purchase powerups to aid your team, and even level your characters to increase your stats. All these play into how strong your Agents become.

But to truly move forward (when you're stuck), you'll have to dip into the game's gacha. Dipping into the game's gacha mechanics helps you procure juicy upgrades for your Bangboos (battle companions) and slot in some handy W-Engines (weapons) for your Agents (collectible characters). Ultimately, the more time you put into grinding the game outside the Hollows section, the higher the likelihood you will succeed.

At the end of the day, Zenless Zone Zero is just another action game wearing a rogue-lite skin. So players wanting to get into the nitty-gritty of roguelikes will probably come out feeling disappointed — it's a game driven by the gacha system.

Zenless Zone Zero recycles old systems

HoYoverse follows the motto: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" because every new HoYoverse title that proceeds Genshin Impact will replicate its systems, which became more obvious after playing through this beta.

Nothing should look new if you've followed Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. The banner pity and rate-ups haven't changed (compared to previous games). As expected, the game will have a cash shop, including a place where you can trade points you've accumulated from the gacha system.

Zenless Zone Zero uses a stamina system called Battery Charge; it will cost Battery Charge (stamina) to procure upgrade materials in the game's Virtual Reality mode (analogous to Genshin Impact's Ley Lines and Honkai: Star Rail's Calyxes). But the real kicker is that the game's main story mode and side missions will also induce a Battery Charge cost. Previously, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail allowed players to play through the story content without worrying about Resin or Trailblaze Power — it just requires meeting the right Adventure Rank or Trailblaze Level to play (and meeting those requirements was often not too cumbersome). So, being locked out of the main content dampens my overall excitement for the game.

Is there anything new in Zenless Zone Zero's CBT2?

Two new additions have arrived in CBT2: Arcade and Event modes. The Arcade mode hosts a collection of minigames; so far, a modified version of Tetris and Snake fills the repository for available minigames. It's also hinted that this will be the primary hub for events and multiplayer.

Exploration is not Zenless Zone Zero's forte

The battle system is a wonderful addition to Zenless Zone Zero, even if the combat system is just a refined version of Honkai Impact 3rd's A Post-Post Honkai Odyssey. The fluidity of this combat system alone makes it so spectacular: between comboing attacks with team assists, parrying, and timing perfect dodges — it feels satisfying to play even on a touchscreen. The controls were also noticeably responsive.

Unfortunately, since the game isn't open-world or open-zoned, the only way for HoYoverse to add exploration rewards (like money) is by sticking puzzles inside TVs — which makes the whole exploration aspect of the game feel incredibly clunky; mechanics such as moving boxes on top of switches or solving a commission by selecting the correct blinking light pattern felt way too involved to control on a phone's screen.

It's a shame, outside of dealing with Hollows, the game really shines. The town hub is booming with life, while the collectible Agents have felt exceptionally unique, doing away with any cook-cutter personalities and appearances. But because you spend most of your time playing hopscotch inside these TVs with piecemeal content, you barely get time to enjoy all the world-building.

Despite some issues in the beta, Zenless Zone Zero could still be huge

After previewing the second beta, it's safe to say that Zenless Zone Zero holds plenty of promise — as long as you're willing to stomach the grind. By itself, the combat is excellent. And the HoYoverse polish is undoubtedly there. But before the game launches, we'd still like to see some UI changes and extra thought placed into the mobile performance. Otherwise, putting these technical blemishes aside, Zenless Zone Zero bolsters plenty of personality that may give other top gachas a run for their money.