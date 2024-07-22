Zenless Zone Zero has been a hot prospect in the gacha gaming scene since its May 2022 announcement. Thanks to the multiple beta and technical tests the game has undergone in the last two years, we've been ready and waiting for HoYoverse's newest action RPG to officially land in our hands. Now that we have played through the second and third beta tests and gone hands-on with the release, it's time to dip into the best way to play the game.

If you've been following HoYoverse's many other high-budget gachas, you already know that these games require careful planning. To ensure you know exactly what you're getting into, we've created a guide breaking down how the game is played, how to acquire Polychromes, and the dos and don'ts for building your first squad.

Zenless Zone Zero gameplay explained

Elements, the daze gauge, and perfect dodges/team parries

You can play through the game in three ways: first, you follow the story, then you're sent on commissions. Then, the main grind becomes split between story, dailies, and optional quests. Every commission puts you inside the TVs (The Hollows). The TVs are where the exploration happens; the story doesn't follow a roguelike layout. Instead, you only dive into the roguelike gameplay once you've unlocked the Hollow Zero mode after completing Chapter 1's Intermission quest.

How the Hollows work

Running into an enemy square re-instances your team to a map where you fight monsters and bosses. It's important not to fight every enemy you encounter; taking damage from battles slowly drains your team's health, leaving you defenseless against future fights. If you're playing the Hollow Zero mode, acquire as many buffs and teammate recruits as possible before your encounters.

Certain battle mechanics you will want to master in the early game

The early fights are easy. You can button-mash most of your way through the first chapter. But it doesn't mean you should. Mastering your dodge timings and teammate parry strikes early will help you through the game's later difficulty spike.

Commissions do not use up stamina (Battery Charge). But you should build your characters by prioritizing talents (Agent Skills), levels, and upgrades to their respective W-Engines (weapons). Using your Battery Charge daily enables you to rank your Inter-Knot (player level) faster; a higher Inter-Knot level means unlocking more features and side quests.

Weekly bosses do not require Battery Charge.

If you're newer to action RPGs, we recommend using the Casual mode; once you feel more comfortable playing, you can turn on the Hardcore mode within your settings.

How battling works in Zenless Zone Zero

You must outmaneuver enemies by timing dodges while performing parries using character assists; the trick is to look for the small flash and time your presses based on the visual and sound cue. You also attack, dodge, and dash to gain energy, which can be used to perform a special attack.

You want to use characters to damage the "Daze" meter, which stuns enemies and renders them immobile. During this state, you inflict greater damage with chain attacks. Use these tactics to dish out damage without getting hit, as there are no easy methods for replenishing your health inside the Hollow.

Maximizing your gacha currency

All the replenishable income you can find

Zenless Zone Zero gives you only a handful of free Agents, all of which are A ranks. You have to work your way up to an S rank. S ranks can be summoned by the permanent gacha banner, the Star-Studded Cast, or the limited character rate-ups. You earn your first S-rank in 30 pulls, and then you'll get a free S-rank selector at 300 pulls. It also takes around 80 pulls (hard pity is at 90) to guarantee an S-rank and 10 pulls for an A-rank. You can acquire Bangboos, W-Engines, and Agents this way.

You can only use Boopons to get Bangboos; this is earned directly through the game.

The hardest content in the game is the Shiyu Defense mode. So, if you're a meta-chaser, you should focus your pulls on the limited rate-up banners. But if you plan to re-roll your account, Lycaon becomes one of Ellen Joe's best pairings as her stun support. However, we advise against creating new accounts for re-rolling purposes. All units will get powercrept in due time.

The gacha currency in Zenless Zone Zero is Polychromes; you also earn Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes by leveling your characters (ascending), completing commissions, and participating in limited-timed events.

Team building and recruiting characters in Zenless Zone Zero

The dos and don'ts for making teams

Agents are classified as damage, stun, supports, defense/tanks, and debuff for roles and categorized by attribute: fire, electric, ice, physical, and ether. Every Agent has a specialized role, and you want to mix and match them together. This means using a mixture of supports (including debuffers, stunners, and defensive options) to provide buffs/debuffs for your damager dealer (one damage dealer, two supports).

Agents are separated into factions; pair characters within the same factions to unlock juicy passives.

Whether using a Shock team with Grace or getting the most out of Ellen's Fast Freeze Charges, plenty of options exist. Do not pair more than one selfish damage Agent per team; otherwise, it becomes too difficult to juggle the field time, and neither plays effectively. We recommend looking into characters like Rina, Soukaku, Nicole, and Anby as universal building blocks.

Try out Zenless Zone Zero

The best way to learn how the game works is to try out Zenless Zone Zero; its action-based mechanics work slightly differently from modern-day Honkai Impact 3rd, but they have similar principles. So if you'd like to preview HoYoverse's latest project to see if it is a welcome addition to your favorite Android gaming phone, you can snag the install through the Play Store widget below.