Summary Asus confirms that it will continue its Zenfone and ROG Phone lineup, debunking rumors of the Zenfone series being shut down.

The Zenfone 10 is scheduled to go on sale in the US soon, providing a compact Android phone option with flagship specs.

The ROG Phone series is also not going anywhere.

Asus is known for its ROG lineup of gaming phones, packing crazy specs, monstrous batteries, and RGB lighting. It also has the Zenfone series, which in recent years was known for packing flagship specs in a compact form factor. However, a recent report claimed Asus was done making Zenfones as it had axed the division as a part of an ongoing internal restructuring. This also meant the Zenfone 10 would be the last compact flagship from the Taiwanese company's stable. As it turns out, that's not the case, with Asus confirming its Zenfone lineup is here to stay.

In a press release, Asus confirmed that it will continue running its Zenfone and ROG Phone lineup and is strongly committed to its smartphone business and customers. The company also plans to unveil its 2024 smartphones in the coming months. Below is Asus' statement in full:

We would like to address the rumor that ASUS Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of the series and the ASUS Zenfone product line will be shut down. This is not true. We will continue our two main phone business product lines, the ROG Phone and the Zenfone. ASUS has a strong commitment to our smartphone business and customers. Please reference our Q2 earnings call for more information. Please stay tuned for our 2024 product lineups.

So, if you are a fan of Asus' Zenfones, you have little reason to worry. The company's statement all but confirms that both its smartphone divisions are not going anywhere.

More importantly, Asus' statement comes just a couple of weeks before the Zenfone 10 is scheduled to go on sale in the US. The phone has been available in Asia and some other key markets since at least late June, but it only went up for pre-order in the US recently.

Just earlier this month, Asus confirmed its bootloader tool was not going anywhere, and its promised Zenfone 10 support would go live soon.

While the Zenfone series does not sell in huge numbers, it has its takers thanks to the compact form factor. And if you are one of them, it might be time to put your money where your heart is to ensure the lineup's survival is not at stake again in the future.