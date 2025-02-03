Summary The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will feature a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

2025 is off to a strong start for smartphones, and while the spotlight has been on Samsung's newly launched Galaxy S25 Ultra, it's now Asus's turn to step up. The company is set to unveil its next flagship, the Zenfone 12 Ultra, on February 6, 2025. And now, just days ahead of the official launch, its specs and images have leaked, giving us an early look at what to expect.

The leak comes from reliable tipster Roland Quandt (via WinFuture.de), who claims the Zenfone 12 Ultra will be a "slightly stripped-down version" (translated) of the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro — much like how the Zenfone 11 Ultra was based on the ROG Phone 8 Pro.

This means you can expect a 6.78-inch display with a 2400×1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate (which can ramp up to 144Hz for supported games). Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

On the back, you'll find a familiar 50MP Sony Lytia 700 sensor with "gimbal" Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This will be complemented by a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, a 32MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 32MP selfie shooter up front.

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will be one of the few flagships with a headphone jack