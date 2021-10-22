The battery life on mobile devices isn't quite as abysmal as it was a few years back thanks to denser batteries and a move toward physically larger phones. Still, the tank is going to run dry eventually, and a capable portable battery can keep all your devices charged—not just your phone. USB-C continues to expand into more areas of our lives, and that makes the Zendure SuperTank Pro look better and better as time goes on.

This power bank sports a beefy 26,800mAh capacity, along with not one, not two, not three, but four USB-C ports. It's also ready for the future with 100W charge rates both in and out. If there's such a thing as a future-proof battery, this is it.

Design, hardware, what's in the box

With a name like "SuperTank," you should know what to expect from this battery pack. It's big, heavy, and sturdy. You know, tank-like and not elegant. It's basically an aluminum box with a finish reminiscent of luggage, although the sides are plastic. But it's a battery—a few of them look nice, but that doesn't mean they're good batteries. This is a good battery, despite the clunky physical design. At 26,800 mAh, the SuperTank is also juuuust under the cutoff for carrying on a commercial flight in the US. It's as large as it can practically be.

There's a physical button on the side that turns the monochrome OLED screen. Yes, there's a screen, and it's surprisingly useful. It shows real-time information for the battery's charge level and the input/output for all four of the USB-C ports. It will shut off after a few minutes to save power, but you can press the button anytime you want to see the battery level of charging speed. The ports themselves are all below the display. They're slightly close together, but most cables should still fit fine if you need to use all the available ports.

The USB-C ports aren't all the same on this device. The left two support up to 100W, and the right pair only support 20W speeds. The labeling on the battery isn't great, either. The 100W ports have a small tablet/laptop icon, and the 20W ports have a tablet/phone icon. I get what Zendure is trying to say because I'm familiar with the specs, but it would make more sense to just print the wattages on the hardware. In addition, the left 100W ports are the only ones for charging the battery. The other two are output only.

I was initially worried about the heft of this battery, and it did take up a lot of space in my bag. That said, it's not too much worse than the other batteries I've carried over the years. You really can't get away with a lightweight cell if you're going to be charging multiple high-wattage devices. The shape is a little more problematic—most batteries are flatter to make them easier to slip into a bag, but the SuperTank is a brick that can be difficult to fit. It comes with a nice zipper case, but that does make it even larger. There's also a high-wattage USB-C cable (3 feet) and a USB-C to USB-A adapter. That's a nice touch, but you shouldn't buy this if USB-A charging is a major concern of yours.

Charging and tests

Before I got down to charging my devices, I had to get the SuperTank Pro juiced up. I tested the battery with a 100W USB-PD charger, and the SuperTank did indeed charge at 100W. That really cuts down on the time to charge this huge battery (which it shows on the display—pretty handy), and I'm happy it's all USB-C. Too many high-wattage batteries still have DC barrel plugs for charging.

I took the SuperTank Pro on a work trip where I used to charge several phones including the Z Fold 3 (max 25W) and Pixel 5a (max 18W). It also powered my laptop, a Lenovo X12 detachable (max 65W). I had all three devices plugged in at the same time, and they were all charging close to their maximum wattage. I have since tested more devices (all discharged to about 25%). Here's what I was able to pull.

OnePlus 9 Pro: 25W (max 65W requires Dash adapter)

Galaxy S21: 18W

Motorola Edge (2021): 26W

Pixel 5a: 18W

Galaxy Z Fold3: 18W

Pixel 6 Pro: 20W (max 30W speed requires PPS)

Lenovo X12: 62W

USB-C is supposed to be a universal standard, and it is, kind of. I can fast charge all these devices with the SuperTank Pro, but they don't all charge at their maximum speed due to differences in charging spec. For example, OnePlus phones can only hit 65W with the high amperage Dash charger. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, uses PPS to reach 30W. It appears to top out around 20W on the Zendure power bank. That's a bummer, but also not unexpected. I doubt you'll do better than this with another battery. This unit can also recharge and power your devices at the same time. That means it could pull double duty as an uninterruptible power supply for USB-C-powered devices like Eero routers.

Should you buy it?

Maybe, if you are living your best USB-C life. I have made it my mission to leave USB-A in the dust, at least when it comes to my travel gear. So, the SuperTank Pro is just what I need to keep all my USB-C devices charged. If you still rely heavily on devices that need USB-A ports, this is not the right battery for you. Yes, there are adapters, but you don't want to haul those around.

I know that calling something "future-proof" is a surefire way to be wrong eventually, but right now, there's no portable battery that is more ready for the future. I expect USB-C to be on every smartphone, tablet, foldable, and computer I use for a long time, and a battery that output up to 138W of power to them is rare indeed. You will pay the price for the rarity, though. The SuperTank Pro has a $250 MSRP, but it has been on sale for closer to $200. This is the right battery at the right time for me, even with the high price tag.

Buy it if...

You have a lot of USB-C devices

You need a lot of power delivered quickly

Don't buy it if...

You will never use anywhere near 26,000mAh of power on the go

You need a mix of USB-C and USB-A to charge your devices.

