If there's one component to our devices we all wish would get better, it's batteries. Sure, most smartphones these days last a lot longer than they did a decade ago, but no one will ever argue against more efficient gadgets. While we wait for battery technology to keep evolving, an external battery pack is the best choice for extending your phone's life while on the go. Zendure's SuperTank Pro is one of the best power banks you can find today, and it's a whopping $50 off on Amazon right now.

We checked out the SuperTank Pro last year and found it to be one of the best external batteries on the market right now. Sure, it's missing any legacy USB-A ports, but with four USB-C ports to choose from, you can power your smartphone, iPad, or anything else in your possession. The built-in OLED panel might seem like an unnecessary add-on, but it's perfect for keeping track of all your real-time charging information.

As you might expect from such a sizable brick, the SuperTank Pro outputs a whopping 100W of juice, perfect for any laptop no matter how power-hungry it may be. It also refills at 100W, keeping you from spending days recharging. In fact, you can fill half of the SuperTank Pro's 26,800mAh cell — the maximum size allowed on planes — in just 40 minutes.

Zendure usually sells this battery for $230, but you can score one right now from Amazon for just $180 when you check the coupon box before adding it to your cart. That's $50 off your total price, and an all-time low for this supercell. Hit the link below to grab yours and make hunting down an outlet a thing of the past.

