While I have a small mountain of excellent power banks in my collection, I'm ashamed to say that most of them hardly ever leave my apartment. The ugly secret of portable chargers is that most of the time, they won't really do you any good because they're heavy or large enough that you don't bring them with you. Like cameras, the best power bank is the one you have with you, and so for everyday use, you want something light and compact that won't get in the way. This is why the Zendure SuperMini 5K is both my most-used and most-favored power bank: it'll fit right into my pocket alongside my phone but won't weigh down my yoga pants.

The small legion of super-compact portable chargers on the market is rife with underpowered charging speeds or even worse: old micro-USB ports. This power bank outputs at 20W, and it has USB-C Power Delivery and a USB-A port, allowing you to charge everything from the newest Android phones to older accessories. While Zendure charges $36 for the plain Silver or Black models, the pretty purple SuperMini is $20, and it is both the cutest and most sensible power bank you can buy for this price.

How I use and adore my SuperMini 5K

I'd used the SuperMini 10K for years before I was sent the SuperMini 5K, and while the various colors of the 10K were bold and beautiful, there was no denying that it felt heavy in my pockets, dragging down my yoga pants (slightly) or drastically weighing down one side of my coat on days when I grabbed it and a USB-C cable on my way to the Magic Kingdom (or whichever park I ended up at). It was also about the size of two decks of cards, meaning that whichever pocket it went into couldn't hold anything else. From the second I opened the SuperMini 5K, I knew all my issues were solved.

This perfect purple portable charger was about the size of a Snickers bar, with its narrow profile easily slipping into the same pocket as my phone or my earbuds with still enough room for a small USB-C cable. The capacity isn't as big as the 10K, but most of the time, I don't need to recharge multiple phones; I just need to keep a phone at 30% or less from going dead. 5,000mAh is more than enough to do that job, and the SuperMini handles that without getting in the way or breaking the bank, thanks to this deal.

This pricing doesn't show as a deal on Amazon, but the cost of this battery pack for most of the last year and a half has been $35–$40. Zendure is now getting out of smaller power banks and going all in on big, beefy power stations and solar panels, so its smaller power banks and portable chargers are starting to see more clearance pricing. That also means that once this perfect purple power pack sells out, it's probably gone for good.