Power banks come in all shapes and sizes, but they can be a bit bulky — and pricey – once you start looking at higher capacity options. Those larger power banks may be great for recharging multiple devices, but sometimes you just want a quick backup for your phone that doesn't require you carrying a small brick around.

If that's the case, then this Zendure SuperMini 5K 20W 2-port power bank is the item that you seek. Offering an impressive charging speed and enough storage capacity for at least one full phone recharge — or a quick adrenaline shot of power for two devices — it's the perfect power bank to keep you connected throughout the day.

It's also incredibly cheap, costing you a mere $16 if you purchase the black model on Amazon and make sure to get the one that ships from Zendure itself.

Source: Amazon Zendure SuperMini 5K $16 $36 Save $20 The Zendure SuperMini 5K is one of the smallest power banks you can find, but it packs a wallop. Holding 5,000mAh of power, you can get at least one full recharge out of it — and fast. With 20W of output power, it can get your phone up to at least 50% in as little as 30 minutes. For $16, this is a must-buy for any smartphone user. $16 from Amazon

Why the Zendure SuperMini 5K power bank is worth your money

For starters, this power bank is tiny compared to other 5,000mAh power banks out there. Slightly larger than a tube of lipstick, this thing holds quite a bit of power in an impressively small package. Plus, the SuperMini 5K features both a USB-C and a USB-A port, so you can actually charge two devices at once if need be.

The 5,000mAh capacity is enough to recharge most smartphones back to 100%, but you'll be able to give two devices a decent jump start if they're running low. Which it does pretty darn fast, with up to 20W of output power on a single device and up to 18W total when you connect two devices.

It also features a convenient X-Charge function, which lets you connect and recharge low power devices such as smartwatches or VR headsets. Combined with the pass-through rapid recharge function, which lets you recharge both the power bank and your devices at the same time, and you've got a versatile little backup that fits right in your pocket.

For $16, you really can't go wrong with this power bank. Considering it normally goes for $36, at this price it's just too cheap to pass up for what it offers.