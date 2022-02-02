Over the years, there have been steady improvements in the display, performance, battery, and imaging departments of smartphones. The build quality and durability have also gone up with the use of strengthened glass, strong aluminum chassis, and the addition of IP certification. However, it might still be a good idea to get an insurance plan for your phone for that added peace of mind, especially if you have butterfingers. While there are plenty of options from both device manufacturers and carriers alike, there's a new entrant in this field: ZAGG. The company, primarily known for its cases and screen protectors, has launched a phone insurance plan with a simple fee structure, but there's a big catch: It doesn't cover failures where the screen protector or protective case were removed.

Dubbed ZAGG Protect, the insurance plan costs $99 per year with a fixed $49 deductible. It is available for both new and old phones and covers the most recent offerings from Samsung, Apple, Google, and others. The plan provides coverage against the following incidents:

Cracked or damaged screen

Liquid damage

Battery failure (does not include end-of-life batteries)

Power failures (charging shorts, internal connections) after manufacturer's warranty expires

Touch screen failure

Camera breaks or failure

Headphone jack or input failures

Audio/speaker failure

Wi-Fi or connectivity failure

Bluetooth failure

What's not covered is protection against loss or theft. So, if your phone is stolen or lost, ZAGG Protect won't be of any use. An even bigger caveat with the insurance plan is that it does not cover "failures where the screen protector or protective case were not in use" — specifically, a case or screen protector from the company, as further explained in the terms and conditions. This greatly limits its usefulness, as with a case and screen protector on, the chances of your phone suffering any heavy damage are reduced dramatically. It also defeats the entire purpose of buying insurance for your mobile in the first place, which is often pitched as an alternative to cases. Strangely enough, the company is only mentioning this in its FAQ further down its website and expanding on it in its terms and conditions.

The company has partnered with Safeware for carrying out the repairs, so your experience can vary. Additionally, it is important to note that third-party parts will be used for repair when the original manufacturer's parts are unavailable. For accidental damages, you will be provided up to two claims every year, with the company paying up to $500 in approved claims costs. You can file unlimited claims limited to $500 per incident for mechanical and electrical failure.

If you sign up for ZAGG Protect in February, you'll get a $75 credit that you can use on the company's website for purchasing various accessories.

Get Zagg Protect

IP ratings to military spec: What do all these phone ruggedness ratings mean? Just how tough is your phone?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email