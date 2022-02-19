Everything you need to know to play like a pro

We've finally found a true digital Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game in full form. Initially announced in July 2021 and launched in early 2022, the collectible card game eventually made its way to mobile gamers after a brief delay. Nonetheless Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is here to blow away all the bizarre mechanics of previous Yu-Gi-Oh! games brought in, offering one of the best games on Android.

If you're brand new to the franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh! is a collectible card game that locks players into 1-v-1 combat, where you'll enlist peculiar magical and mythical monsters (or beings) to take down your opponent's life points (LP). Spell cards, trap cards, monster effects, and your quick-wittedness can turn the tides of the duel at any moment – constantly testing your skills at any given turn. But of course, taming this card gaming beast is no easy feat on your trusty Android gaming phone, which is why we've put together a guide covering how to get started on your first competitive deck, the best way to spend your Gems, and all the essential tools Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has to offer.

Getting started on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

You jump straight into a tutorial and eventually learn the basic mechanics and controls for how Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel plays on Android. And as a well-deserved reward for completing the tutorial, you get to choose your starter deck:

You’ll eventually get your hands on all three starter decks, so it doesn’t matter which deck you pick initially.

At this point you’re almost in. After selecting a name, you’re ready to download the full version of the game!

Data transfer

If you previously played Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on another device or platform, you can bypass these early steps and re-login into the app by using the data transfer feature. All you have to do is create or link a Konami ID and then log in with your credentials.

Yu-Gi-Oh! ruleset

For more information on how to play Yu-Gi-Oh!, check out the official trading card game rulebook. Note: Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has its own forbidden/limited card list.

Playing through solo mode

We advise you to wait to jump into ranked matches, even if you're already a seasoned Yu-Gi-Oh! player. You'll want to earn all beneficial rewards in solo mode.

How solo mode works

The solo mode is the central hub for your single-player experience: split into gates, each incorporating a general theme. The first gate, Duel Strategy, is comparatively a tutorial extension to introduce more gameplay fundamentals: synchronization, link monsters, pendulum summoning, etc. and for new players, completing this gate helps you catch up to the modern-day game mechanics in Yu-Gi-Oh!, which is what we recommend as one of the first stops before heading to ranked.

Once you unlock and play through more gates, you obtain completion bonuses such as Gems, structure decks for an archetype, cards, and elemental orbs.

Use your Gems effectively in Master Duel

Thankfully, Gems are the only in-game currency to keep track of while playing. To no one’s shock, the game’s quite generous, giving out a handful of Gems at the very start but slows down significantly the more you play – you may want to dial back on an early spending spree, or you could face trouble later!

Anything purchasable in the shop uses Gems: card packs, cosmetics, structure decks, and more. To get anywhere in this game, you’ll be looking into using your Gems primarily on card packs, which we will go into detail about in the next section.

How to get Gems

Claim your Limited-Time Missions and Unlimited Missions. Don’t forget to log in daily, this is one of the easiest missions to complete! Play through solo mode. You’ll earn Gems for clearing gates. Earn points on your duel pass (normal and gold). Refreshes seasonally. Spending real money.

You can only hold 10,000 Gems at a time, any excess gets sent to your gift box.

Starting your first deck

Creating your first deck is an extremely crucial step if you want to be successful at Yu-Gi-Oh! at a competitive level. You’ll eventually run out of single-player content the more you play. So the only option left is to get ready for PvP (player versus player).

With over 10,000 cards in the game, it’s foolish to blindly open up packs without having some idea what kind of deck you’re trying to build. This next section focuses on which staple cards you’ll want to go for, what to buy from the shop first, details on using the crafting card system, and how to unlock secret packs.

Staple cards

Staple cards are cards that are important for deck building, and they can be generalized cards that fit into most decks. Fortunately, two staple cards, Monster Reborn and Raigeki can be easily obtained through Duel Strategy via solo mode. You can find the rest within the shop.

Upon arriving at the shop, your first few purchases should be on three sets: Solemn Judgment, Lightning Storm, and Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring. Later, you'll earn more staple cards either through limited-time events, updated content, or by getting lucky with your packs.

How to purchase a bundle deal

Tap on Shop > Special > Bundle Deal. Buy all three packs for a total of 30 Master Packs to guarantee all three ultra-rare (UR) cards.

Once you acquire these cards, they are good enough to be placed in any deck you create.

Using the card crafting system

Cards are split into rarities: normal (N), rare (R), super-rare (SR), and ultra-rare (UR). The rule of thumb dictates higher rarities have lower chances of appearing in your card pack pulls.

The most powerful tool to get the card you want and integral to unlocking secret packs is through the card crafting system. To access these secret packs, you’ll have to craft SRs/URs. Secret packs are only available for 24 hours at a time, so only splurge once you’re ready.

You can generate and dismantle any card to spend or earn card points (CP) for that rarity. Foil cards (shiny/glossy) are worth more CP.

How to craft cards

Tap on Deck. Tap on any existing deck to access your Deck Menu. Tap Edit Deck. The left side is your deck’s card list, and on the right is a search tool to find any card. Cards you don’t possess are grayed out. 3 Images Close Search for a card you don’t own but wish to craft. Tap on that card > Generate > Generate (again). You now have that card! 3 Images Close

How to dismantle all extra cards

Tap on the triple line to access the submenu. Tap on Dismantle All Extra Cards > Dismantle. 3 Images Close

Secret packs

Secret packs are target-specific packs that focus on an archetype and support that theme. These packs are imperative to deck-building since 99 % of the time you’ll only pull cards from these packs – your last four cards are guaranteed to be part of that pack.

How to unlock and find secret packs

Craft or pull any SR/UR card that matches the corresponding card pack. Head over to Shop > Pack > Secret Pack. Tap on the secret pack you want to pull from and select 10 Packs (1000 Gems). 3 Images Close

Constructing your first deck

Now that you know how to get cards, you’re ready to construct your deck.

Tips for constructing your first deck

Find an archetype that resonates with you from solo mode. You can use a structure deck you already have and find stronger cards that work for that deck type. If you’re unsure about your preferred archetype, jot down a few themes, then check and see what matches your play style. Use the public deck list to find constructed decks and copy ones you like. Check deck strength online. These decks have likely been used in tournaments already. Budget your Gem spending for secret packs. Always do 10 pulls to secure a guarantee on an SR/UR. Add your staple cards to your deck, and find filler (general use) cards to add to your deck as potential substitutes - keep your CP for essential cards. Don’t forget to save your deck edits! Practice using your deck in solo mode – it might take some time to get used to a new deck and pinpoint changes you may want to consider.

Mastering the craft of Yu-Gi-Oh!

Spending your resources wisely is always a challenge, but a game like Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, which is considered one of the best card games on Android, is worth your time and patience. But once you've reached the limit for earning free Gems, the Duel Pass becomes your newest best friend, even letting you make back everything you paid if you've completed the pass. Plus, it motivates a competitive streak while helping you sharpen your skills during heated matches. So now, if this sounds like your cup of tea, be sure to load up the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel app through the Play Store widget below.