Konami brings its new mobile game Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel to the table, featuring 4-player matches in PvP and PvE-styled modes. You might have been comfortably sitting playing Master Duel since early 2022, when the traditional TCG format finally reached mobile. However, Cross Duel has entered the arena, ready to shake up the formula; expect new rules, new game modes, and plenty of Yu-Gi-Oh! flavoring to feast on while you're learning how to play a fresh take on tower defense. And make sure to grab your favorite wireless earbuds to enjoy the game's soundscape as you learn the new tower defense rules (out with the old, in with the new) using our handy beginner's guide; this way, you'll become a master-classed dueler in no time.

Introducing the new rules

Don't expect Cross Duel to play similarly to a traditional Yu-Gi-Oh! game, and be prepared for some changes from the official TCG rules to reflect the new mechanics in this title; it plays similar to a MOBA where you protect your LP (your tower) by sending out monsters to attack or defend lanes. You're restricted to how you use Spell cards and Trap cards, but you'll have the freedom to set skills on your monsters, which are like active traits that boost your stats to help gain an additional edge during a match. Below we've summarized the new rule set.

Cross Duel general mechanics

If Yu-Gi-Oh! were a MOBA, this would be the closest game to the genre. Your monsters are now restricted in lanes and automatically move along that lane (like auto-chess).

You can't directly inflict damage on LP on the same turn; it requires two turns to reach the opponent's LP, provided your opponent doesn't have any monsters left on the field.

A duel ends when one player or more has 0 LP.

Spell cards cannot be set or used in the main phase; they all activate the same way (e.g., no spell speeds to worry about). You can use more than one Spell card at a time in your hand (one after another).

Trap cards are set during the main phase and are automatically activated during the battle phase; you can set a max of 3 Trap cards in your Trap zones. You can't change the activation timing of the Trap cards; they occur automatically.

You'll always start with one Ace monster in your hand, which are strong monsters with conditions that need to be met for summoning. An example is the Blue-Eyes White Dragon card, where you sacrifice two monsters to summon.

Duels also end once the turn limit has been reached.

Bonus cards are powerful Spell/Trap cards used to gain an advantage; you must use your monster to claim the Bonus card (out on the field).

LP placement is decided at the end of the match; the higher placement, the more rewards you'll earn.

Restrictions on cards and skills

You can set skills to monsters to make them stronger.

No duplicate cards are allowed. All 20 cards must be different.

Limited slots to how many skills you can equip onto your monsters; these depend on the mode you're playing. For ranked, you can only have 3 per Ace monster and 1 per regular.

Selecting your starter UR (your Ace monster)

It's vital to pick the best starter UR that you plan to build your deck around. Below we have the list of which UR cards are in the selection pool:

Bloom Diva the Melodious Choir

Blue-Eyes White Dragon

Dark Magician

Elemental Hero News

Firewall Dragon

Multistrike Dragon Dragias

Number 17: Leviathan Dragon

Number 39: Utopia

Odd-Eyes Pendulum Dragon

Ojama King

Red Dragon Archfiend

Sevens Road Magician

Stardust Dragon

Trickstar Holly Angel

Don't forget that acquiring new cards requires spending on the gacha, so you'll need to be careful which starting UR you select; this determines your starting deck. We strongly recommend selecting Blue-Eyes White Dragon as your first UR since it is the easiest to summon, offers well-rounded stats, and is simple to build around.

Game modes

Ranked and casual matches will become your bread and butter after you've created and upgraded your deck. Still, the campaign and PvE modes are essential to play to comfortably grasp the new rules and collect all the free-to-play Gems that you'll eventually pour into this game's gacha system.

Event Matches: Where you'll play limited-timed content.

Raid Duels: A PvE mode where you team up with three other players (shared LP) to take down a raid boss.

Ranked Matches: Playing Ranked gives you Rank Points (boost your points using Rank Match Tickets), which determines your rank placement. You can go up and down, and you'll earn season rewards by ranking up during the season.

Room Matches: Host and search for private and public rooms. Your primary hub to duel with your friends.

Tag Duels: The single-player (2v2) campaign where you'll encounter characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! series. You partner with an AI to take down your opponents.

Tips and tricks for beginners

Use your Guaranteed UR Ticket Gacha before it expires (if applicable). You can acquire up to three.

Collect more cards using Crystals (paid currency) and Gems in the Card Gacha; Gems are obtained from missions and game modes. You can also acquire new cards by trading duplicates.

Reroll your account (delete your game data) if you're unhappy with the results from the Card Gacha; it is a tedious process, but you can skip the tutorials.

Upgrade your Ace monster first using the skill system; aim towards unlocking your Ace monster's master skill. Your skills set you apart from your opponents during matches.

Play through the PvE modes first to acquire Gems, build out your deck and upgrade/craft your skills; you don't want to set foot into ranked until you're happy with your cards in your deck and have the best skills equipped on your Ace monster. But this step requires time.

Attack the raid boss's weak point to deal more damage; you have a limited number of turns to act, so make use of the most potent attacks when available.

Destroy objects to stun the raid boss; you can summon monsters with a lower attack value (even at zero) to take out the objects.

Adding raid bosses and tower defense gameplay to Yu-Gi-Oh!

While raid bosses may not be everyone's cup of tea where Cross Duel may not flourish as one of Android's best card games (it has to compete against Master Duel, after all), it certainly shouldn't be overlooked if you're already a massive Yu-Gi-Oh! fan. The Tag Duels mode pays homage to the nostalgic Yu-Gi-Oh! TV series, and then you're treated to seeing some of your favorite monsters in full 3D animation.