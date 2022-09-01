Ys Online: The Ark of Napishtim has finally made its way to Android. An action RPG MMO gacha from the classic Ys series, developed by Falcom and published by Zilong Game Limited, which also published Counter:Side, one of the best gacha games on Android. Neither is it the first MMORPG Ys entry; we've had Ys Online — The Call of Solum, released back in 2007 from CJ Internet, known as Netmarble today. Ys Online: The Ark of Napishtim is adapted from the world of Ys VI, where you come across two sisters living on Canaan Island, and so you'll follow events in the Ys VI storyline, which essentially means you can view this game as a remake of the original.

Thankfully you don't need a top-of-the-line Android phone to play Ys Online: The Ark of Napishtim, but be prepared to face complex grinding systems that'll stop you in your tracks from progressing further, which is precisely why Android Police has compiled a beginner's guide, detailing how the game plays, and the valuable features and systems that you won't want to neglect.

Getting started

Before getting into the servers, you'll choose a login method to create an account. You have access to Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Email. So far, it seems impossible to sign in with a guest account, so you'll have to choose your login method either way.

The next step is to pick your server; remember your progress is tied to the selected server. You'll aim to choose a server within your region and one that is less busy if you prefer reliable connectivity. Once you're ready, Tap to Start.

2 Images

Close

Alma's questionnaire: Choosing a preset class

Once you're in the game, you're greeted by the Goddess Alma. She will ask you a survey of questions.

Answers to question 1 (determines your main class):

A blade that slays the wicked!

A spell that drives out demons!

An arrow that pierces the darkness!

Answers to question 2 (determines your class promotion):

Step up and defend my companions!

Bring the fight to the enemies. An eye for an eye.

Heal wounds and cleanse all impurity.

Answers to question 3 (determines your talents):

A heart as passionate as fire.

A mind as calm as ice.

Movements as swift as a storm.

Answers to question 4 (unknown):

A perfect world!

Treasures in the ruins!

Protecting my loved ones!

You'll have a recommended starting class after answering Alma's questionnaire. However, if you're uninterested in the recommendation, tap on Choose Your Class.

Selecting your own class

You have a choice of one of four main classes, which breaks out into specializations between two advanced classes (similar to Fire Emblem).

You can decide between four main classes:

Warrior : Typical sword and shield class that turns into a focused tank (Knight) or a damage dealer (Berserker).

: Typical sword and shield class that turns into a focused tank (Knight) or a damage dealer (Berserker). Mage : Your primary spellcaster class promotion leads to Ice Mage and Pyro Mage, where you're focused on casting ice for crowd control or fire magic for extra damage.

: Your primary spellcaster class promotion leads to Ice Mage and Pyro Mage, where you're focused on casting ice for crowd control or fire magic for extra damage. Ranger : Your bow wielder to deal damage from long range and supporting allies with healing magic; you can strengthen your flexibility by promoting into Windwalker, or focus entirely on healing by advancing to Priest.

: Your bow wielder to deal damage from long range and supporting allies with healing magic; you can strengthen your flexibility by promoting into Windwalker, or focus entirely on healing by advancing to Priest. Assassin: The rogue class that relies on stealth and luck to deal immense damage, the class promotes into Ninja that prefers striking from the shadows and depends on invisibility and evasion to inflict damage, while the Navigator combines a pistol and a sword for new ways to dish out damage, shaping towards an all-arounder advanced DPS class.

You can name your character on the character class select screen or tap the dice icon to randomize a name for your character. Once you're ready, tap Start.

Gameplay

Battle basics

Ys Online adopts the action RPG combat system where you can dodge, jump, normal attack, and activate skills. Some of your equipped skills will require choosing a direction to cast/activate, and the same logic can be applied when facing enemies that transmit their skills using a red line of sight. So if you see an area lit up in red, always dodge and move out of the area. This way you'll avoid taking trash damage during a fight.

Auto-path feature

Tapping on a mission will put you on auto-path, where your character auto-runs to the objective marker. You can directly control your character if you don't want to turn on auto-pathing. The game's first section doesn't offer a map, so if you ever get lost tracking an objective, turn on auto-pathing to travel towards the task at hand.

Interacting with NPCs

You'll have the opportunity to interact with NPCs to help advance a quest or get a reward. When you select "chat," you're required to fill in the blanks using multiple choice answers. Choosing the correct answer increases your success rate. If you're successful, you'll see "convince" pop up on your screen.

2 Images

Close

You can further interact with NPCs by sending gifts, receiving gifts, and raising affection levels. Bonding with NPCs may grant you helpful rewards and perks.

Soul Cards

You can equip Soul Cards in four equipment slots: weapon, chest, legs, and helmet. Equipping Soul Cards adds primary and special attributes, activated by leveling up Soul Cards.

2 Images

Close

Some Soul Cards offer skills that activate in battle. The first you'll unlock is the Pikkard Soul Card, where you'll transform into a Pikkard to cast Meat Shield, dealing 2000% damage while protecting you from taking damage with a sturdy shield.

You'll acquire a few Soul Cards by completing the first few missions. But the rest depends on using the Soul Card wish system. When you wish, you consume attempts, and a wishing attempt will distribute random rewards, eerily similar to a typical gacha system where more banners are unlocked by fulfilling extra conditions (like completing story missions).

Measuring your Battle Points

Adding Soul Cards, leveling, and putting on equipment will raise your Battle Points (BP). Tapping on your BP breaks down your total and all the sources you can acquire more BP. Your BP reflects your power level, so do your best to raise your BP as you start gaining levels. Owning too low of a BP rating may gate you out of future content or prevent you from completing it.

2 Images

Close

Adventure Rank

The primary progression system is Adventure Rank. Each node has a trial, a list of requirements that need to be fulfilled before completing that node level. Tap on the completed trial to claim your reward, and you'll earn points to raise your Adventure Rank. Your Adventure Rank is displayed next to your character name while on the field.

2 Images

Close

Upgrading your skills

You'll unlock the upgrade tree for your skills around the twenty-minute mark while playing. Open the Skill menu, select a skill, and then tap Upgrade. You'll acquire new skills, viewing access to your advanced class trees and configuration for your battle skills (choosing which to equip) through the Skill menu. Skills are all level locked, but once you've learned the skill, you can begin investing points to start upgrading. You'll raise your BP this way.

2 Images

Close

Sharing the MMO experience

Ys Online: The Ark of Napishtim is the average run-of-the-mill MMO with gacha game mechanics, which is not necessarily bad. And this isn't Falcom's first rodeo bringing the MMO genre to one of the Ys titles, meaning you shouldn't expect too many surprises on what you'll get. Ys Online: The Ark of Naphishtim is a title worth checking out, especially if you're a fan of Ys VI since it borrows characters from the world and lets you experience the Ys VI story as your own character (sorry, Adol). You may surprise yourself that this game is fine without needing to shake up the formula, but still be your own judge on whether the game is for you or not, which is precisely why we included the Google Playstore download below. If Ys Online: The Ark of Napishtim isn't your cup of tea, we have many great MMORPGs on Android that you can check out.