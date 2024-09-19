Key Takeaways YouTube is rolling out Pause ads, which pop up when you pause a video, taking a page from cable TV formats.

The ad appears on the right side, while the paused video shrinks on the left, complete with “Sponsored,” “Dismiss,” and “Info” options.

YouTube's Communication Manager said these Pause ads are now available to all advertisers and aim to be less disruptive, but no word on reducing other ads.

YouTube’s ad strategy has been in the spotlight for a while, with unskippable TV ads from last year and longer ads on smart TVs that dropped in December. In May of last year, YouTube hinted at a new ad feature called Pause ads. Now, the company has found another way to nudge users towards YouTube Premium—by rolling out Pause ads widely.

This type of ad follows a setup similar to what you’d see on some cable channels and streaming services. When you pause a video, it shrinks and moves to the left side of the screen, while a static ad pops up on the right. There's a clear “Sponsored” tag at the top, and at the bottom, you'll find “Dismiss” and “Info” buttons.

In a statement to The Verge, YouTube's Communication Manager, Oluwa Falodun, mentioned that Pause ads have caught the attention of both advertisers and viewers. The executive confirmed that these ads are now available to all advertisers, with the idea that they’ll feel less disruptive to users. However, Falodun didn’t mention anything about cutting down on other ads across the platform.

It’s no surprise advertisers are jumping on Pause ads since they offer a way to boost revenue. This works out great for YouTube, but free users might feel the downside. YouTube claims these ads are less intrusive than the usual non-skippable ads that often play back-to-back before or during videos.

The writing has been on the wall

Google has been testing Pause ads for quite a while. During Google's Q1 2024 earnings call, Philip Schindler shared how pleased the company was with the positive feedback, calling it a "new non-interruptive ad format" that shows up when users pause their videos. Meanwhile, Reddit users have noticed these ads popping up more often on smart TVs and even on YouTube's mobile app.

While the flood of ads can be annoying, the obvious solution is subscribing to YouTube Premium, which seems to be the whole point of these moves.