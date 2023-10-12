Summary YouTube is experimenting with adding a glow effect to its fullscreen video player, similar to the glow effect on the small horizontal preview on Android.

The glow effect pulls colors from the edges of the video player and is visible when the video format isn't matching your screen 100 percent.

Users have the option to turn off the glow effect via the settings cog in the top right corner of the player and selecting the "ambient mode" option.

Last year, YouTube introduced a facelift across all the platforms it’s available on. Apart from embracing rounded corners a little more and adding new icons, the company also added a glow effect to the video player when using its dark theme, called “ambient mode.” While this was previously only at the top and bottom of videos when viewing the small horizontal preview on Android, it looks like Google is now experimenting with bringing it to the fullscreen video player.

We spotted the small but certainly noticeable design tweak in YouTube version 18.40.33 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, though we haven’t been able to reproduce this on other phones running the same version of YouTube just yet, including the Pixel 8. This suggests that this is not a tweak exclusive to the new Pixel series but rather a random a/b test that happened to hit our Pixel 8 Pro review unit only.

Google has gone full Apple with its display branding this year. The Super Actua name might deserve an eyeroll or two, but at least the panel is excellent. At 1,600 nits in high brightness mode (and 2,400 nits with HDR content), it's a huge leap over last year's model, and it shows. — Android Police Phones Editor Will Sattelberg in our Google Pixel 8 Pro review

The glow effect behaves pretty similar to how it does when viewing the small video player in vertical mode. It pulls the dominating colors from the edges of the video player with a small delay, displaying them as a subtle glow effect to the left and right. Naturally, this only happens when the video isn’t in the same format as your phone’s screen, but rather a narrower one like 16:9 or even 18:9. The former is a format most modern phones have left behind but that’s still the predominant one in media due to TVs and monitors usually sticking with it, so phones are usually left with black bars at the left and right when playing videos in fullscreen mode.

4 Images Close

The effect is subtle on screenshots, but more noticeable on the phone itself. Screenshots from our Google Pixel 6 retrospective.

Like with the glow effect in the smaller video player, you can easily turn it off by tapping the settings cog in the top right corner of the player and hitting the “ambient mode” option. When you do that, ambient mode will be turned off for both fullscreen and smaller videos. YouTube also brought ambient mode to its desktop version’s dark mode, where you can turn it on and off as needed via the settings cog.

While some people like the look this glow effects gives videos, emulating immersive TV backlights, it's not a look that everybody loves. Some people find the glow plain distracting while a few desktop users thought their displays were broken when it first showed up.

Google is also currently rolling out YouTube’s new flashy splash screen animation to some people, which was previously limited to the Android TV version. When opening the app, it will display the YouTube logo as normally, which then quickly loses its red outline, moving the play icon in its middle to the left with a progress bar quickly extended from it towards the middle, with a red color filling it out as the app loads. The whole animation takes less than a second to complete and is part of a rebranding effort.