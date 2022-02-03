Separating YouTube Music and YouTube proper makes a ton of sense, both from the perspectives of Google and the user. Sure, you might check out a couple of music videos in your spare time, but generally, when you want to listen to an album front to back, turning to a dedicated app gives you the best experience. With an upcoming addition to the YouTube app, Google might make it a whole lot easier to launch from the standard video player into the music-focused UI.

According to a new teardown conducted at XDA Developers, a string of code found in the latest beta version of YouTube points to a "Listen with YouTube Music" button in the works. Although we have yet to see any renders or screenshots of what this might look like, it's easy enough to imagine. If you start listening to a song on YouTube, a button located somewhere below the video player will allow you to jump directly to that song in YouTube Music.

Unfortunately, there's no information yet on where you'd find this button. The video player itself just received a makeover, so it's possible yet another UI redesign for the rest of the app could accompany the launch of this icon. Alternatively, you might find it somewhere below the description. Who knows — maybe YouTube could replace the dislike button altogether with a shortcut, although we aren't holding our breaths for that one.

It's a rather obvious addition to both apps, likely providing a much better experience than the dedicated player controls it rolled out to Premium subscribers last year. Whenever it does launch, it should help to tie the two services just a little bit closer.

