Summary YouTube is integrating Google Lens into Shorts, allowing users to search elements within short-form videos.

The integration feels unnecessary, especially since existing tools like Circle to Search and Gemini's "Ask about this screen" already offer similar functionality.

This integration adds to the growing number of features in Shorts and follows a recent unpopular update prioritizing Shorts on the YouTube TV app, potentially cluttering the user experience.

Google's integrating one of its most beneficial tools into one of its most criticized ones. Any guesses?

The tech giant announced a new beta experiment today that will see Google Lens make its way to YouTube Shorts, giving users an additional (and unnecessary) way to learn about elements they see within Shorts.