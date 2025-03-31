Summary Some YouTube users are reporting that the app is automatically playing the first video in their feed upon opening.

While YouTube hasn't officially announced this, user reports suggest it might be an unacknowledged experiment, causing frustration and algorithm concerns.

Affected users have found temporary workarounds like using a web browser for YouTube, uninstalling updates, or clearing app data and cache.

Google rarely ever shies away from tweaking the way its online platforms and services look and function. Its streaming giant, YouTube, for example, is currently experimenting with highlighting recommended videos right within the 'Now Playing' queue. The experiment is being followed by a second one that intelligently reduces push notifications from subscribed channels that users haven't actively engaged with recently.

The streaming giant is often diligent enough to announce said changes and/or experiments. However, with a new 'reported' experiment, YouTube seems to have left users in the dark.

For the better part of the last month, several users have aired their frustration about YouTube automatically playing the first video on their feed as soon as they open the YouTube Android app. Although this doesn't seem to be a widespread occurrence, it isn't an isolated one either (via TechIssuesToday).

For reference, here's what affected users are saying:

These are all titles of user complaint posts on Reddit and Google's community support forum, with each having several subsequent comments echoing the same issue. One of the affected users got in touch with YouTube support, and it looks like videos automatically playing upon opening the YouTube app might be an experiment after all — and not a bug.

"This is indeed an experimental feature"

On the contrary, scouring YouTube's experiments and Labs page surfaced no mention of the feature.