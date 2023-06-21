Like following your favorite influencers on Instagram or TikTok, YouTube subscriptions are a great way to view content from your favorite creators and personalize your recommendations. While subscriptions don't cost a dime or have a limit, you might want to unclutter your subscriptions as taste changes — and there's an easy way to do it. Whether you watch videos on a powerful tablet, smartphone, or computer, here's how to unsubscribe to a YouTube channel.

How do YouTube subscriptions work?

Subscribing to channels on YouTube is 100% free and easy. All you need to do is select a channel or a video and click the subscribe button. After subscribing, you'll see more of the channel's content on your YouTube homepage and in the subscriptions feed. The app will notify you about relevant updates from your subscriptions by default, but you can also enable instant alerts for new uploads, or mute them if you prefer fewer intrusions in your settings.

Although subscribing to channels is free, you can support your favorite creators by joining a membership plan. You'll pay a monthly fee and get access to the channel's premium perks like loyalty badges, customized emoji in comments, behind-the-scenes footage, early access to new videos, and more, depending on what the creator has planned.

Joining or subscribing to a channel differs from paying for YouTube Premium. By upgrading to YouTube Premium, you can watch videos without ads and access other benefits like offline viewing and using YouTube Music Premium with no additional costs. However, unlike subscribing to channels for free, all the perks will set you back $10 per month.

Unsubscribing from a channel is easy if you primarily watch YouTube via the app. All it takes is a few clicks, and the process is the same for Android and iOS.

Open the YouTube app on your phone or tablet. Click on the Subscriptions tab in the navigation bar (at the bottom of the YouTube app screen). Tap All in the top right (beside the Channels card) to view your YouTube subscription list. Locate the channel you want to unfollow and tap the bell icon beside it. Hit Unsubscribe to unfollow the channel. 3 Images Close

Alternatively, you could find the channel using the YouTube search bar:

Click on the magnifying glass in the top-right corner of the YouTube app. Enter the channel's name into the search bar and tap the magnifying glass in the lower-right corner of your keyboard. Locate the channel in the search result and click the Subscribed button under it. Hit Unsubscribe to stop following the channel. 3 Images Close

YouTube subscriptions are tied to your Google account and synced across your devices, so there's no need to repeat these steps on your computer. But if you prefer to watch your videos on a desktop, here's how to unsubscribe from channels there.

Navigate to the YouTube website on your browser and sign in to your account. Click the Subscriptions tab in the left sidebar. Select Manage in the top right to access your subscriptions list. Locate the channel you want. Click the Subscribe button with a bell icon to show a dropdown chip. Select Unsubscribe from the options. Hit Unsubscribe again to confirm your action.

You can also locate the channel faster with the standard find shortcut on your computer. Press Ctrl + F or CMD + F on your keyboard and enter the channel's name to locate it in a jiffy.

If you watch YouTube on a streaming device such as Google Chromecast or Apple TV, decluttering your subscriptions works similarly to the desktop method. Simply open the Subscriptions tab in the left navigation pane to manage and unsubscribe to channels you no longer watch.

You don't have to jump right to unfollowing a channel if you still like its content but are tired of constant alerts. YouTube turns on personalized notifications by default, but you can customize them to your preferences. To put a stop to constant notifications, follow these steps:

Navigate to the Subscription tab on the YouTube app or website to find the channel. Tap the bell icon beside the channel you want to mute to show a dropdown menu. Hit None to stop receiving notifications from the channel. 2 Images Close

Unfortunately, there's no one-click button to unsubscribe to all YouTube channels linked to your Google account, but you can delete the YouTube content linked to your Google account if you want to start fresh. Doing so will reset your preferences, remove all channel subscriptions, erase your activities and engagements, and cancel any paid subscriptions you have.

Deleting your content will permanently erase all YouTube data associated with your Google account with no recovery option. So be certain before proceeding.

From the YouTube app, click your profile picture in the top right and tap Manage your Google Account. 2 Images Close Click the Data & Privacy tab. Scroll to the Download or delete your data subsection. Select Delete a Google Service, then confirm your password to continue. Click the Trash button next to YouTube. 2 Images Close Select I want to permanently delete my content. Carefully read what you'll lose alongside the channel subscription, then mark the checkboxes if you wish to continue. Click Delete my content. Enter your email address in the text box and then hit Delete my content to confirm your action. 2 Images Close

If you watch videos on a desktop, you can erase your YouTube data by navigating to myaccount.google.com instead. The steps are practically similar.

Declutter your YouTube subscriptions in no time

Subscribing or unsubscribing to a YouTube channel costs nothing, but it's part of the metrics that influence what shows in your feed. If you're looking to tidy up your YouTube feed as a minimalist or don't want to see videos from certain creators, decluttering can be a great idea.

The process is effortless, and you don't have to unsubscribe to a channel from every device you own. Once you're unsubscribed on your smartphone or computer, it syncs across all devices linked to your Google accounts. And now that you're left with your favorite channels, it's time to maximize your YouTube experience with some hidden features.