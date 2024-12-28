When it came time to cut the cord from DirecTV, YouTube TV made the most sense to me. I was most familiar with the interface, and the app worked well with all my mobile devices. It also fulfilled my entertainment needs with local stations and enough national sports channels to watch live NFL and NHL games. Unfortunately, YouTube is raising the price again, and its television service is now $83 a month. Once I add in a few of my favorite streaming services, I’m back paying the amount that caused me to switch in the first place.

Recreating my entertainment was a challenge

Not all packages are created equal

When I left DirecTV, I had to recreate my desired entertainment experience. It felt like putting pieces of broken glass back together. It’s surprising how many channels you don’t even think of until they are gone. I knew sacrifices had to be made, and fringe channels I only watched occasionally would be eliminated. However, it was worth it because I was saving over $100 a month, and Flipping Out hadn’t been on Bravo in years. With a combination of YouTube TV and streaming services, I could get close enough to the television entertainment I had watched for years.

Even if the math doesn’t exactly work out in your area, realizing the savings gap has closed isn't difficult.

Unfortunately, cutting the cord can be complicated for sports fans. While I could watch national NHL, NBA, and local NFL games without issue on YouTube TV, I had problems with regional sports networks. For example, Yankees fans would be disappointed to learn you can’t get the YES Network on YouTube TV. Contract disputes between cable carriers and regional networks are common. Still, there’s usually a resolution before Opening Day's first pitch because no one wants the backlash from angry fans. Because YouTube TV serves so many regions, there isn’t the same urgency, and its dispute with the YES Network has run on for over four years.

I’m not saving what I used to

YouTube TV is not worth the headache for $10

At first, I could live with the headaches and different streaming services needed because I was saving so much money. Over $1,000 a year in savings buys you a lot of patience. Unfortunately, YouTube TV decided to use up all of it. YouTube initially charged $35 a month for its TV service, and I signed on when the service was only $50 a month. At those prices, I was comfortable. I was getting a fantastic value, and the ease of use was worth the switch. Over time, YouTube increased the price with the most recent bump, bringing the price to $83 a month — a far cry from its reasonable beginnings.

If cable television prices increased to match, the YouTube TV price changes would be unpleasant, but something we’d have to live with. However, a simple internet search will reveal several cable companies and DirecTV with competitively priced packages, with some starting at even less than YouTube TV. Even if the math doesn’t exactly work out in your area, realizing the savings gap has closed isn't difficult. I cut the cord to save $100 a month, not $10. If I can bundle my internet and even get a landline thrown in for pennies, the price difference becomes a wash, especially once I add all the streaming services — many of which can also be bundled with cable service.

Cable companies kept pace with the times

It’s no longer about your set-top box

Cable and satellite TV providers understood they had to do something to keep customers (or lure them back). If you’ve used Optimum TV services lately, you know the set-top functions are more like a Roku Ultra than the ones you remember from years ago. You’re no longer tied to your TV for entertainment options, either. DirecTV uses Gemini (no, not that Gemini), which provides access to the Google Play Store for downloading apps and streaming services. The company also offers an internet-only version, so you can watch your favorite shows and channels without putting an unsightly satellite dish on your roof.

It’s also easier than ever to enjoy content from your computer simply by having a cable TV account. I can watch live sports on ESPN or the NFL website using my traditional cable login and password. I can do the same for several regional sports networks. Major broadcast networks like CBS, NBC, and more allow you to stream full episodes and live television through their apps. Cutting the cord is no longer an issue, since many cable and satellite companies operate like streaming services.

YouTube TV needs to understand its audience

If the recent price increase wasn’t bad enough, rumors suggest YouTube will raise prices again in 2025. I can’t imagine a world where I pay $100 monthly for YouTube TV, but we’re headed in that direction. With streaming services like Max and Disney+ raising prices in the last couple of years, cord-cutting is getting more expensive. Cable TV providers offer enticing bundles on popular streaming services, set-top boxes to download apps and shows, and attractive base prices. YouTube TV is forcing me back to cable, and I don’t even have to stare at the Guide channel for 10 minutes to see what’s on anymore.