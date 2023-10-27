Summary YouTube TV now offers free 5.1 surround sound for some Disney-owned networks, including ESPN, enhancing the audio experience for sporting events and other content.

The addition of 5.1 surround sound is part of YouTube TV's efforts to evolve and compete in the live streaming market, with small improvements to UI and promotional offers like the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

To enjoy the 5.1 surround sound feature, users need a compatible streaming device and can simply click on the surround sound icon within the player control bar when supported content is available.

If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, you’re likely aware of some of the caveats of the service. For example, the provider is able to stream content in 4K, but you need to pay more each month for the option to view it in this format. Now, it seems that one benefit is being added to the service that will come for free — 5.1 surround sound.

An engineer with YouTube TV confirmed to 9to5Google that 5.1 surround sound is now available for some Disney-owned networks on most Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV devices. If you have a smart TV that is model year 2021 or newer, it can also likely tap into this feature, in addition to Xbox and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Perhaps the most noteworthy channel in this group is ESPN, which regularly airs sporting events that could benefit from the boost in sound. However, it appears that other networks like ABC are also getting the feature. To leverage the option, all you have to do is click on a surround sound icon within the player control bar. YouTube TV notes that this icon will only appear when supported content can be viewed with 5.1 surround sound.

In an era when live streaming is ripe with competition, Google — which spearheads YouTube TV — knows that it needs to continue evolving the service to maintain its customer base. In August 2023, for instance, it made a small but significant tweak to the live guide display on YouTube TV. Similar to the overhauled Google TV design, the display now shows channels in tile formats for a cleaner, more organized appearance. It’s these small changes that not only improve the UI, but help YouTube TV keep pace with other platforms.

In the same month, a YouTube TV promotion also launched for new members to join for a free 3-week trial and a monthly discount of $8. The timing of the offer may not have not coincidentally fallen in line with the beginning of the NFL regular season. YouTube TV notably now has the rights to offer the NFL Sunday Ticket package, which — although priced separately — allows football fans to watch every live game.

Whether you’re looking for a streaming provider or you’re just an audio junkie, the 5.1 surround sound development may be of interest to you. That being said, it’s important to note that you’ll still need a compatible streaming device to ensure that you’re capable of leveraging the new feature. If sound is a deciding factor as you shop around, though, YouTube TV may be an option you’ll now want to consider.