Summary YouTube TV is facing a content distribution disagreement issue with Paramount.

Due to this, all Paramount channels could go offline from YouTube TV after February 13, 2025.

YouTube TV is offering credits until Paramount channels are restored.

In late 2021, a contract dispute between Disney and Google resulted in all Disney-owned channels, including ESPN and FX, going offline on YouTube TV. The disagreement stemmed from a failure to reach new distribution terms. Fortunately, the two companies swiftly resolved the issue within a day, with Disney restoring its channels shortly after. The same drama is now repeating itself with YouTube TV unable to reach a content distribution agreement with Paramount.

In an email to subscribers, YouTube TV says that "despite our best efforts," it has not been able to reach an agreement with Paramount over the distribution terms. Due to this, Paramount content and CBS channels will likely become unavailable on YouTube TV after February 13, 2025. This will also affect your DVRs of any Paramount content, making them unavailable.

Interestingly, the email arrives within hours of a YouTube TV outage affecting many CBS and Paramount channels.

In the email, YouTube TV mentions that it is actively working to restore Paramount content on its platform. However, if the two parties cannot reach an agreement and the content remains unavailable “for an extended period of time,” the company will compensate existing subscribers with an $8 credit.

A support page highlights the channels that would be affected by the Paramount-YouTube TV dispute:

National

BET

BET Her

CBS

CBS Sports Network

CMT

Comedy Central

Comet TV

Dabl

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV2

MyNetwork TV

NewsNation

Nick Jr.

Nick Toons

Nickelodeon

Paramount

Pop

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

Teen Nick

Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas

TV Land

VH1

Local stations

Atlanta 69 (WUPA)

69 (WUPA) Boston TV38 (WSBK)

TV38 (WSBK) Dallas-Fort Worth KTXA

KTXA New York ( WLNYDT )

WLNYDT ) Philadelphia 57 (WPSG)

57 (WPSG) Pittsburgh KDKA+ (WPCW)

KDKA+ (WPCW) Sacramento KMAX 31 (KMAX)

KMAX 31 (KMAX) San Francisco KPIX+ (KPYX)

KPIX+ (KPYX) Seattle 11 (KSTW)

11 (KSTW) Tampa Bay 44 (WTOG)

YouTube TV is offering a monthly credit until the dispute is resolved

If you are subscribed to the Entertainment Plus bundle, YouTube TV will give you $10 off on each bill as long as Paramount content is unavailable. And if you are subscribed to Paramount+ with Showtime or BET+, YouTube TV won't be charged further. YouTube TV will only start the billing cycle again once the content is back on its platform.

If you want to watch Paramount content, you can subscribe to Paramount+ directly, with prices starting from $8/month.