When YouTube TV was first introduced back in 2017, it was a legitimate and affordable way to cut the cord. But fast-forward to 2025, and you're now looking at paying a whopping $83 per month for the service, which isn't cheap by any means.

Of course, for some, that price may still be cheaper than getting traditional cable service. Regardless, YouTube TV is here to stay, and if you're someone that's been curious about some other services, there's a great promotion going on right now that will allow you to enjoy Starz programming for free for 30 days (via CNET).

Something new for you

As you can imagine, something like this doesn't happen all that often, which makes it the perfect time to try out new services. The brand have been working together for quite some time, but this new effort attempts to push Starz programming to more people via YouTube TV. If unaware, YouTube TV offers a variety of different add-on services.

This can range from adding new channels, or just adding services from other providers as well. For the most part, it's all about the added convenience of being able to watch your favorite shows just using one platform. Now when it comes to Starz, there are a bunch of heavy-hitting shows that you don't want to miss if you manage to take advantage of this trial.

Black Sails, Power, Spartacus are just some of the options available. You also get access to some great movies as well, and even classic Westerns. Those that are interested in this promotion can head into the subscription section of their YouTube TV account, and select to add Starz for free for 30 days. After the 30 days, you'll be expected to pay $10.99 per month, or you can cancel the promotion.

YouTube TV is also offering a promotion for new subscribers, providing a discount that knocks the price down to $69.99 per month for the first six months. So you've been thinking about cutting the cord and wanted to give it a try, now's going to be a great time to do so. In addition to a vast number of channels, you're also going to get great perks like streaming to multiple devices, along with an unlimited DVR feature.