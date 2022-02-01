YouTube TV started out as an affordable alternative to cable TV, but its subscription cost has only gone up over the years, making it a relatively expensive affair. The drama that Google tends to have from time to time with channel and platform partners over YouTube TV does not help either. In a bid to incentivize existing subscribers and get more users on board, the streaming TV service has launched a referral program offering discounts to both referrers and new subscribers.

As part of the referral program, you can get new users to subscribe to YouTube TV at a $10 discounted rate for the first month. After their initial bill is paid, a $20 discount will be automatically applied to your own next bill. To be eligible to send a referral, you must be subscribed to the YouTube TV Base Plan — if you're just subscribed to individual channels, you won't get any discount on your referral. Anyone in a family group can also send referrals, though the discount will only be applied to the manager's account. Do note that you are limited to a maximum of 10 referrals, which translates to $200 in bill credits.

Google's support page (via 9to5Google) notes that YouTube TV will automatically send you a mail when a referral becomes a paying subscriber — you won't get a discount if they only sign up for a free trial and do not continue with the service afterward. Additionally, referrals must be new to YouTube TV and must not have subscribed to the service or used the trial before.

You can generate a YouTube TV referral link by following the below steps:

Open the YouTube TV app or head over to its website on your PC.

Click on your profile icon and then Refer a friend .

. A unique referral link will be generated that you can copy and share with your friends or family.

As mentioned, you're not the only one benefitting: Anyone who signs up for YouTube TV using this referral link and becomes a paying subscriber will receive a one-time $10 credit towards their bill.

