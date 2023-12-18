Summary YouTube TV continues to grow and enhance its platform, recently adding 5.1 surround sound to complement its 4K content streaming.

YouTube TV has introduced a gesture to mimic cable's "Last" button, allowing subscribers to quickly switch between their previous channels, especially beneficial for sports fans watching multiple games.

While not all users have received this feature yet, it appears to be in the process of rolling out now and has been spotted on Apple TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and Roku devices.

If you're still sticking with cable, chances are you've had someone pitch you the advantages of streaming services like YouTube TV. Cutting cable has given millions the option to pay for targeted content they want without contractual agreements. Despite rising subscription prices, the platform continues to grow and finds new ways to tailor content to specific users. As with most of its apps, Google keeps rolling out design enhancements, and it recently introduced 5.1 surround sound to complement YouTube TV's 4K content streaming. The streaming giant just added another feature former cable subscribers have been wanting for a long time.

Earlier this year, YouTube TV tweaked its live guide to display a much cleaner channel tile design. Because the platform does not operate with traditional cable channel numbers, it eliminates the need to memorize the associations between channels and numbers. If you're like me and had CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN channel numbers memorized for a long day of football, there's no need for that anymore.

YouTube TV has a feature in the "Networks" section when you arrow down twice that lets you quickly switch between the last four channels, but it takes about four total clicks instead of one. It seems lazy, but it is a noticeable change when you don't have your beloved "Last" button. Well, YouTube TV has listened, and subscribers are now seeing a new shortcut to view their previous channel.

First spotted by users on the YouTube TV subreddit, not all platforms have received this feature (via 9to5Google). Some Apple TV users, Roku, Chromecast, and Sony Bravia users have been loving the new "Last" shortcut, while some have not received the new feature. Google appears to have opted for a staged rollout, so keep your eyes out if you have yet to receive the feature.

A popup informed users who received the last-viewed channel shortcut that they can use the feature by holding either the select or OK button. Why did it take so long to add a Last button? Who knows. But it is a welcome feature for YouTube TV users, especially sports fans who like watching multiple games at once. This is the first feature that allows YouTube TV subscribers to quickly switch between a prior channel without going to the Networks section.

The timing could not have been any better, with the NFL playoffs just a few weeks away. Lounging on the couch and switching between two games just got a whole 3-clicks easier. On a serious note, YouTube TV has done a great job in implementing all the features we have grown to love with cable without all the hassles that come with dealing with cable providers.

A last button or shortcut was one of the main features missing on the platform. YouTube TV has made many improvements to make live sports viewing a major draw to the platform, and the simple addition of a last-viewed channel shortcut has made subscribers very happy. The feature has not been rolled out to all users, but hopefully, it will soon.