Summary YouTube TV is experiencing widespread outages for CBS and The CW affiliates in various states.

Google is working to fix the issue, but no timeline has been provided for resolution.

Subscribers affected by outages may miss out on local broadcast channels until the problem is resolved.

YouTube TV may have started life as a cheaper alternative to cable, but price hikes over the years have put it right on par with offerings from the likes of Comcast and Spectrum. Still, its portability and user experience give it an edge over most traditional cable subscriptions — except none of that matters when you can't watch the content you're paying for.

Across the US in the last two days, many subscribers have been experiencing outages for some local broadcast channels on YouTube TV. Google has now acknowledged the issue and says it's working with its acquisition provider to fix the problem (via 9to5Google).

Source: Pexels; Steven Winkelman

The outage is widespread, but mostly limited to CBS and The CW affiliates

The issue is largely limited to CBS and The CW affiliates, though one of the channels experiencing an outage is the Telemundo station in Indianapolis. The problems are all over the map, quite literally: Outages have been reported in Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Wyoming.

The full list of affected channels, as identified by Google, can be seen below:

Cadillac, MI: WFQX-DT2 (The CW), WWTV (CBS)

WFQX-DT2 (The CW), WWTV (CBS) Cheyenne, WY: KGWN (CBS)

KGWN (CBS) Glendive, MT: KXGN (CBS)

KXGN (CBS) Helena, MT: KXLH (CBS)

KXLH (CBS) Indianapolis, IN: WDNI (Telemundo)

WDNI (Telemundo) New Orleans, LA: WNOL-DT (The CW)

WNOL-DT (The CW) Richmond, VA: WTVR-DT (CBS)

WTVR-DT (CBS) Tulsa, OK: KOTV-DT (CBS), KQCW-DT (The CW)

Earlier today, when a Reddit user reported that their recording of a CBS stream had become frozen, a YouTube Community Manager chimed in to say the issue "has been fixed." Google says in its support forum post that an update will be provided when there's one to share — but that hasn't happened just yet, so there still could be more kinks to iron out before all affected channels come back online.