Summary YouTube TV's frequent price hikes have frustrated subscribers, which has led to the company now offering $10 discounts to some subscribers.

Users can attempt to get a $10 discount for six months by either talking to YouTube TV's chat support team or by trying to cancel the subscription from Settings.

YouTube TV's recent $10 price increase was announced only a few days ago and will go into effect on January 13, 2025.

YouTube TV is an excellent service with plenty to offer, including access to national and local television networks covering news and sports, in addition to plenty of on-demand content. But one aspect of this Google-led business has not gone down well with the subscribers — the constant price hikes. Following the justified outrage over the platform's recent decision to bump up prices by an additional $10/month, some users who wanted to cancel their subscriptions have found that YouTube TV may be relenting to some extent.

As revealed by a user on Reddit, YouTube TV is providing the option to continue using the service at $72.99/month for six months, well beyond the date when the price increase would take effect on January 13, 2025. Based on the Reddit thread, there are a couple of ways to get the old/existing YouTube TV prices back, though their effectiveness will seemingly vary.

There are a couple of ways to get that discount

Per the Reddit user we mentioned above, they received a $10 discount by typing "retention discount" in a live chat with YouTube TV support. The chat support then reportedly sent the user a promo code, offering a $10 discount on the subscription, effectively making it $72.99/month again, albeit for six months.

Another user in the comments claims the YouTube TV chat support refunded them $73 as the promo code didn't work, though additional details aren't available in this particular case. Aside from the chat support solution, one person has found that simply trying to cancel the subscription via Settings (Membership > Manage) will do the trick, too, provided you mention the recent price increase or simply "cost" as the reason for the cancelation.

Some have found that the second method doesn't work, so it's not the most reliable option to get YouTube TV back to the already-expensive $73/month price. While taking the chat support route isn't always perfect, as a different Redditor found, it does appear to be the best bet.

These workarounds are certainly worth considering if you don't want to pay the extra $10 per month but also don't want to lose access to the subscription. For YouTube TV, this is a harmless way to keep some of those loyal users from leaving the platform, even if it's only for some months.

It's unclear if this is YouTube TV's way of making amends for the bad press it's received since the price bump was announced, but long-time subscribers will not complain. Have you tried either of these workarounds to get the old pricing back? Let us know.