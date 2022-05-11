The future is heading towards streaming being the predominant form of consuming content, but not everything can be on-demand à la Netflix. Cord-cutting, for many, comes at the cost of losing access to live channels. And YouTube TV wants to bridge things over to give you the best of both worlds — live TV channels that are accessible over the Internet. The vast majority of the service's channel roster is in English, though, so what about Spanish speakers? Meet YouTube TV's new Spanish Plan, perfect for filling all your consumo de contenido needs.

The Spanish Plan, as confirmed by Google, gives you access to over 28 channels in Spanish, in an assortment of categories. You can see what's happening in the world on CNN en Español and NTN24, watch the sports you follow on Fox Deportes and ESPN Deportes, and see your favorite telenovelas on Tlnovelas. You also get access to Univision, Discovery en Español, Cinelatino, Estrella TV, and more.

The Spanish Plan is not dependent on the Base Plan, so you have the option of only paying for the Spanish channels and not the standard, 85+ channel roster. You can also get all those channels on top of the Base Plan for an extra fee.

The United States has a very sizable Spanish-speaking population — the second largest in the world, as a matter of fact, only behind Mexico (and actually surpassing Spain itself). And Spanish is everywhere — even I, the writer of this post, speak Spanish as my native language. So it's good to see YouTube TV offering options to this constantly-growing group.

The Spanish Plan will currently set you back $24.99 a month, and will remain that price for six months, at which point it will increase to $34.99. So if you want to check out some YouTube TV content in Spanish, be quick — or should I say, apúrate y aprovecha esto mientras dure.

