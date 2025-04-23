Summary YouTube TV is expanding its multiview feature to support select non-sports content soon.

Users will be able to manually enable multiview and combine streams from popular channels.

The feature will start rolling out in the coming weeks.

Even though YouTube TV raised its prices late last year, it remains one of the best live TV streaming services in the US. It offers features like unlimited cloud recording and simultaneous streams on multiple devices, but one of its standout features, especially for sports fans, remains multiview.

This feature lets you watch up to four live streams at once on a single screen, making it easier to track multiple games at the same time. Until now, multiview has been limited to sports content only. However, that's finally starting to change.