YouTube TV has gone through plenty of ups and downs recently. Thankfully, most of time stuff tends to work out in its favor, as Google settled its dispute with Roko and Disney-owned channels returned to the platform. Today we're checking out a new development that's even more soundly in the "ups" column, as the YouTube TV app has quietly rolled out a small-yet-handy new feature for accessing your most-viewed channels.

The way things had been working so far, the service's Live view could only sort channels alphabetically or in a customized order. While custom sorting can be pretty useful as it even allows you to hide channels you're not interested in, a newly added option (spotted by The Streamable) makes finding the channels you’ve been binge-watching even easier. The app now allows you to sort channels by most watched, which automatically arranges your favorite channels according to your viewing history, saving you the burden of manually customizing their order.

The filter was already present in the Library section of the app, and there's no answer to why Google has kept it away from the Live section until now. All told, sorting options now include default, custom, most watched, A to Z, and Z to A, and are available on both smartphone and TV apps. Smartphone users can find the sort menu in the top-right corner of the app, and TV users will see it in the top-left, both in the “Live” section.

