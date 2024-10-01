Key Takeaways YouTube TV now allows background playback.

There is no activation needed, users just need to be subscribed to the service.

Users can now multitask by moving to other apps while the audio still plays.

The ability to play YouTube TV in the background is now finally rolling out to users, giving them a new way to enjoy their TV shows. For the longest time, we've seen background play in apps like YouTube as a premium feature, so it's interesting to see this feature finally go live for YouTube TV which has been a paid service since its initial release. If you're unfamiliar with this feature, it allows subscribers to play a video in the background or just consume the audio from that video while you have your phone screen off or locked.

Related What is YouTube TV? YouTube TV makes it easy to cut the cord

This feature will also work when multitasking with other apps, with the audio playing in the background. This is great for someone that's always on the go and provides some flexibility when it comes to consuming one's own content. The first instance of this was spotted a couple of weeks back on Reddit, but it was a hit or miss as far as folks seeing this feature on their devices. Now it looks like a full roll-out is taking place, with more users seeing the option to play YouTube TV in the background, which was reported by the folks at 9to5Google, opening up the ability to multitask when needed.

A new way to enjoy your favorite TV shows

Now, there isn't really anything that needs to be done in order to activate background playback. You simply need to pay for a subscription to YouTube TV, and then you'll be able to have your favorite shows play in the background whenever you want. Of course, this feature is available on mobile, and can be used on iOS and Android. We've been able to try this feature, and it is live with version 8.39.0. As far as the actions go, when your show goes into PiP mode, you can now dismiss it from the screen and still have it play the audio.

Of course, you can always just move on to another app while watching YouTube TV and it will now just keep playing the audio, which is fantastic if you're looking to multitask. Of course, it's really going to depend on how you work or use your phone, as having audio playing in the background can be annoying for some, especially after not having this feature for quite some time. Luckily, if you happen to set something to play in the background and want to control it, you can always head into the Quick Settings menu to pause it.

As of now, there aren't any settings to this feature in the app, so you'll just have to experience it as is. Hopefully, YouTube TV will roll out more options for this setting, as it can be quite jarring to some that aren't used to this type of change. As stated before, you can now experience this feature just by being a paid subscriber to YouTube TV. Of course, this is something that's gradually rolling out to all users. So if you don't quite see it working right now, then you'll just need to be patient. YouTube TV is now a bit pricier than before but still provides great access to many different TV shows and sports events.