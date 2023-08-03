YouTube TV started as a cheaper alternative to cable TV. But with regular price hikes over the years, the service has become as expensive as regular TV. After the last price increase in March 2023, YouTube TV's subscription cost jumped to $73 a month, making it more than twice as expensive as it did at launch in 2017. Now, to attract new users ahead of the college NFL football season, the live TV streaming service has introduced three-week trials for new subscribers. Plus, they get $8 off their monthly bill for the first three months, bringing the price down to $64/month — the same as before the last price hike.

The catch is that only new subscribers are eligible for the offer (via CordCuttersNews). If you have tried YouTube TV before and canceled your subscription, you are ineligible. You can stack the three-week trial and the $8 off on your monthly bills offers for savings of nearly $75. But make sure to hurry up, as the promo only runs through August 10th. Once the three months are up, YouTube will charge you the standard $73 monthly.

If you plan to follow the college or the NFL football season, you'll need to buy the NFL Sunday Ticket separately. Access to the entire season costs $349, but you can currently get it for $299, saving $50. There's another pass for the NFL RedZone that you can add with Sunday Ticket for a total. This add-on costs $389, but before the pre-season, it is available with a $50 discount. The discounted price for the football add-on is open until September 9th.

With the NFL Sunday Ticket pass, you get access to unlimited streams in your home, with two additional out-of-home streams, so you can catch all the action live even when on the go.

Head to YouTube TV's website to sign up for the three-week extended trial.