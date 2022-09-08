YouTube TV has been working on adding 5.1 surrounding sound support across various streaming boxes since March this year. The streaming television service rolled out 5.1 Dolby Audio support in June 2021, but it was limited to selected smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, and the original Chromecast. A year later, in June 2022, surround sound compatibility arrived on Roku, Android TV, and Google TV devices. While better than before, the service still lacks support for some of the best streaming boxes. Plugging those gaps, YouTube TV has announced support for 5.1 audio on Apple TV and Fire TV devices.

In a tweet, YouTube TV confirmed that you can now enjoy 5.1 audio on Apple TV and Fire TV devices for compatible content. For now, the service supports surround sound for live, DVR, and video-on-demand content.

You can enjoy 5.1 surround sound on YouTube TV on the following Fire TV devices:

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Fire TV Stick

Fire TV Stick Lite

Fire TV Cube

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD

Apart from a compatible streaming box and content, you must also have a 5.1 speaker system to hear and experience the surround sound goodness. With the latest additions, YouTube TV now only misses out on 5.1 audio on gaming consoles. However, the live TV streaming service is working on addressing this gap as well.

You can find the complete list of supported devices and the steps to check whether a program on YouTube TV is outputting 5.1 audio or not on Google's support page.