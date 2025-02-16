I’ve been a YouTube TV customer for a few years. For a long time, I used the platform like it was cable TV. I tuned into live channels to catch the latest news and sports and recorded movies to watch later on my Android tablet or phone. However, I was not making the most of my subscription benefits.

I considered canceling because the subscription isn’t cheap. Before I cut the cord, I explored and tested different settings on the platform. It turns out that YouTube TV has useful features that provide plenty of bang for your buck. Here’s a look at a few that I found useful and wish I had discovered earlier.

8 Hide sports scores

It gives you a spoiler-free experience

I seldom get to watch live games unless they’re major sporting events like the Super Bowl. More often than not, I rely on recordings to catch up on the latest games. Even if I go out of my way to avoid spoilers by staying off social media and group chats, I’ve still caught the score while on the YouTube TV app.

My frustration was short-lived because YouTube TV has a “Hide sports scores” feature that prevents spoilers. This setting syncs across devices, so you won’t see the score when you use YouTube TV’s multiview feature.

7 Pause your membership

Don’t pay for the service if you’re not using it

I primarily use YouTube TV to watch my favorite games. Still, there are months in between when nothing on the platform interests me. Paying for a service that I don’t get much value from seems like a waste, so I canceled my subscription. While looking up the steps, I discovered I could pause my membership for four weeks to six months.

The best part is that you can record content until the end of your billing cycle. While your subscription is on pause, you can’t watch new content, but you can access the shows and movies you recorded.

You aren’t charged during this time, and the date you resume your subscription becomes your new billing date. This feature is helpful when you’re traveling or have other commitments.

6 Simultaneous streams on different devices

Helps you share your subscription and the costs

There’s no denying that a YouTube TV subscription can be expensive, but splitting the costs with family or housemates can make it a lot more affordable. You can create up to six accounts to share with others in your household. The base plan supports up to three concurrent streams. When you share your subscription with five other people to make it more economical, it helps pay for the 4K add-on. This lets you watch content at 4K resolution and access unlimited concurrent streams.

5 Alerts for shows I want to watch live

You won’t have to worry about missing your favorite shows again

One of the perks of YouTube TV is that you get access to live programming. While you can record this content, there’s something special about catching a game or the latest episode of a show as it airs. The problem is that unless you have a near-perfect memory or like setting up reminders on your phone, it’s easy to forget when something is on.

I was excited to find that I could turn on notifications for content I didn’t want to miss through the YouTube TV app. When the live airing began, I received a notification on my phone, and I could tune into it immediately. If the notifications bother you, turning them off is just as easy.

4 Unlimited recordings

There really are no limits

I know YouTube TV allows you to record shows and sporting events to catch up on later, but I only realized just how limitless it was when I was about to pause my subscription.

I wanted to have content available to watch during the pause period. I recorded shows and movies, expecting to reach a recording cap. I was pleasantly surprised to find that I could record as much as I wanted without worrying about running out of space.

After you record, the content remains accessible for up to nine months, and the best part is that you don’t have to deal with commercials. This is one of my favorite features about the platform, even if certain sporting events are not available for DVR recording.

3 Decrease broadcast delay

Watch live games live

The biggest draw of YouTube TV is that you can watch live events in real time. If you’re a sports fan, every second counts. A delayed broadcast might mean seeing the score or people’s reactions on social media before you witness it on your big screen. For many ardent sports fans, this is a deal-breaker.

The good news is that you can reduce the broadcast delay on YouTube TV to get a real-time experience. You need good internet connectivity to experience a smooth and uninterrupted stream. For the best experience, go with fiber or high-speed broadband.

This feature is only available when you stream via a TV.

2 Add-on channels for an additional charge

Customize your YouTube TV experience to your exact needs

I enjoy the cable-like experience YouTube TV provides. But I get more value for my money since I customized my plan with optional add-ons. From Max to Starz, ViX Premium, and Shudder, there are several add-ons you can choose from. These add-on services aren’t free but are usually not as expensive as paying for a new streaming subscription.

What makes these add-ons even better is that many offer free trials to new users, which means you can test them before committing. However, you don’t have to keep paying for the add-on. After watching the content you’re interested in, cancel it and opt for a different add-on.

1 Child-friendly filter

An easy way to ensure nothing inappropriate sneaks in

If you have a child or share your account with someone who has a child, this feature can help. All you do is turn on the “Allow TV-Y, TV-G, G, and PG only” setting to ensure only age-appropriate programming is available on the platform.

When I turned on this setting, content that was not appropriately rated wasn’t available on the general platform, did not appear in the search results, and did not appear in the Home and Library tabs. I also appreciate that this setting only turns on the filter for a single device. This means everyone else can continue viewing content without viewing restrictions.

Leverage the features to make the most of YouTube TV

I won’t say YouTube TV is without faults. I wish the price hikes would stop, and I’d love it if the MLB Network came back. Still, the interface is decent, and these features help justify the cost. If you subscribe to the service, familiarize yourself with all the pro tips to unleash its full potential.