Disney-owned channels have left YouTube TV. Disney's prior content distribution agreement with YouTube TV ended last night, and to nobody's great surprise, the two have been unable to come to a new arrangement. Disney's departure means the loss of not only Disney content, but also channels like FX, National Geographic, and, crucially to many subscribers, all ESPN channels.

As YouTube TV explains it in a blog post, the company "held good faith negotiations with Disney for several months," but the two were "unable to reach an equitable agreement." As one of the largest media entities on the planet, Disney's departure marks a considerable blow to YouTube TV's content offerings. Starting today, subcribers have lost access to 18 channels, including five different ESPN channels, ABC News content, and more.

On the bright side, as a result, YouTube TV's subscription cost has fallen. The base plan, formerly $65 per month, now costs $15 less at $50. Subscribers who were charged in December before this change will get a bill credit for $15 in January.

YouTube has a history of dicey negotiations. Earlier this month, the company resolved a petty, monthslong feud with Roku to bring both YouTube and YouTube TV back to that company's devices. YouTube intends to "continue conversations with Disney" in hopes of coming to a new agreement in the future.

