Over the years, YouTube TV has been a solid alternative to cable for those looking to watch live TV without spending too much. Between its respectable lineup of over 100 channels and unlimited cloud-based DVR storage, the streaming platform gave people compelling reasons to cut the cord. Despite its neat features and relatively inexpensive pricing, YouTube TV still has some bugs to it. Luckily, it's noted all the feedback and has begun issuing fixes for several recurring problems.

While not all fixes have gone live yet, a spokesperson posted a Reddit thread listing everything the company has been working on to make YouTube TV a better experience (via 9to5Google). Football fans will be quick to rejoice, as the number of people that can tune into NFL Sunday Ticket while at home is no longer capped. Two additional streams will also be made available for those who aren't in the house, so you don't have to worry about being home to watch the game.

Those who watch lots of live TV may have noticed some syncing issues between the audio and video. YouTube TV is aware of this and will be rolling out fixes to these bugs in the coming weeks. VOD sync issues have also been flagged, but the fixes for that side of things will arrive in a separate update.

Some smaller issues were also patched like the first-gen 4k Apple TV crashing when watching live TV for an extended period of time. DVR problems were also prominent, and some people saw delays with its availability, but YouTube TV says these bugs have been squashed.

Finally, users have noticed that the content listed under Catch Up on Your Favorites hasn't been all that relevant. Watch badging and the order of Recently Recorded entries were incorrect as well. There's no fix out yet, nor is there a timeline, but YouTube TV hopes to resolve these issues within the next few weeks.

These updates aren't the most glamorous, but they do improve the experience in a meaningful way. YouTube TV is always improving and adding just enough useful features to keep people enticed. Back in March, it introduced the ability to watch up to four channels at once without any hiccups, making it ideal for sports fans to watch nearly every game their heart desires.