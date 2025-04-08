Summary Some Roku users report the YouTube TV app has suddenly disappeared from their devices.

Updating your Roku to the latest software version may restore the missing YouTube TV app.

YouTube TV can still be accessed through the regular YouTube app as a temporary workaround.

Even though Google may have raised the price of YouTube TV recently, it remains one of the best ways to stream live TV channels on your smart TV, especially in the US. YouTube TV offers features like unlimited cloud DVR storage and an easy-to-use interface. Best of all, the app is available on nearly all major platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and Roku streaming devices.

However, if you've had trouble using the YouTube TV app on your Roku device in the past day or two — finding that the app has completely disappeared — you're not alone.