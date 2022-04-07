Streaming cable services like Sling TV, Hulu, and YouTube TV are slowly turning into something that looks a lot like regular commercial television, constantly adding more channels alongside some occasional price increases. Of course, there are still some key differences from traditional cable TV providers — no complicated contracts, and they are relatively affordable and have more flexible packages of channels. YouTube TV has once again added to its lineup of networks, and the choices include some cable stalwarts.

YouTube TV announced in a tweet that starting today, it is adding five new channels to its lineup: The Weather Channel, G4 TV, Recipe.TV, Justice Central, and Comedy.TV. These new additions prove that YouTube TV is getting serious about providing even more content for cord-cutters who are unsure about seeking alternatives to traditional cable or satellite.

The Weather Channel has been broadcasting for 40 years and is as big a cable mainstay as CNN. For G4TV, this is another step in a comeback that began in 2021 after the network was dark for seven years, having been canceled in 2014 due to its relatively small viewership. Recipe.TV is a great resource for cooking enthusiasts, and Justice Central is another network riding the ongoing and seemingly endless true crime wave — just in case you can't get enough of shows like "Making a Murderer." Comedy.TV has been around for years, but as a low-profile network, this may act as a shot in the arm, bringing it up to full Comedy Central competitor status.

None of these — aside from The Weather Channel — are giants of cable television, but it's another huge boost to the YouTube TV lineup. Hopefully, it won't result in another price hike.

