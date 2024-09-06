Key Takeaways YouTube is developing AI detection tools for voices and faces to protect users from deepfakes.

In the age of AI, it is important to ensure the technology is used responsibly. Google may have suffered a few setbacks in Search, but clearly, the YouTube team wants to stay on top of the tech to ensure its partners have the tools to detect and manage AI content that may simulate their singing. While the tool won't be ready until next year, YouTube is also working on new technology to manage AI content that shows user's likenesses. Clearly, YouTube is worried about AI being used to spoof artists' voices and faces, which is definitely a real concern, which is why it's encouraging to see YouTube out in front of the issue with plans to subdue nefarious actors on the platform.

You can read the full details of YouTube's two new tools above. The first will give users the ability to detect AI simulating a user's voice, and the second will provide a tool for identifying AI-created faces. Ideally, these tools will allow users to strike down videos using simulated likenesses and voices. While Google's post is couched in language detailing how it will protect artists, actors, and athletes, one would hope the tech will reach beyond the glitterati and be available for the common user. Luckily, users can already report deepfakes of themselves.

Of course, YouTube already offers a few AI features for generating content on the platform, such as its experimental Dream Screen for Shorts that can generate backgrounds. These lean into YouTube's goal of offering safe ways to use AI following its stated guidelines, but of course, not everyone will use the included tools but use outside tech, which is why safeguards are needed, like the two proposed tools revealed today.

In a world where it is growing more and more difficult to separate reality from AI, YouTube's newly proposed AI detection tools are surely going to be welcome additions to the Content ID system. After all, if nobody can trust the content on YouTube, it surely won't survive past the AI age, which is why Google will have to stay on its toes, keeping one step ahead of those using AI to spoof and trick users. It won't be an easy job, but surely Google, of all companies, has the ability to see it through.