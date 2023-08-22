For those who don't have Premium or an ad blocker, it's hard to find a button more pressed on YouTube than that one that says "skip ads." Many of us have trained ourselves to hit this button the very moment it appears, shaving precious seconds off the time spent waiting to watch the actual content. Recently, YouTube has been testing changes to the look of this button, and it may get harder to press soon.

A YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Search Engine Land the company is "testing an update to the design of the 'Skip Ads' button across all platforms" (via 9to5Google). The old skip ads button was a box that stood out really easily. The new button has a rounded background, removes the capitalization of the word "Ads" in "Skip Ads," is noticeably smaller, and is more transparent. In other words, it's harder to click and it blends in more.

YouTube's skip ads button before the change (left) and after (right)

The spokesperson went on to explain that "Our goal is to provide a more consistent user experience in line with the updated look and feel on YouTube we announced last year." Meanwhile, Google Ads expert Thomas Eccel weighed in on the situation, saying that if the company goes through with the change, it will "affect the view rate and the spend of the campaigns," presumably in a way that increases ad revenue.

The change comes as YouTube has been testing several new anti-ad blocking measures. First, a popup appeared in May informing users that ad blockers were not allowed. Then, the popup started giving people three strikes back in June before incorporating a timer earlier this month.

In fairness, the visual tweaks line up with other recent changes we've seen from Google. In an effort to make the UI of its apps more consistent across platforms, the company has added similar elements to its other offerings, such as a rounded search bar in Maps and a transparent navigation bar in Chrome and the weather app. Google has not given a date for when the smaller button should roll out to all users, but since the company has already issued a comment, it's a safe bet the change is coming soon.