Ever been frustrated by the noticeably clickbait nature of some YouTube video thumbnails? They're an essential part of a creator's toolkit, helping to grab potential viewers' attention while they scroll through the multitude of content on the platform. YouTube is now on the verge of intensifying this strategy with a potentially game-changing feature that will let creators A/B test multiple thumbnails to find the most effective one.

YouTube shares the news on its Creator Insider channel, detailing how what it calls Test & Compare operates. Creators will be able to run their videos with an alternating set of 2–3 thumbnails for a single video, and then get access to analytics to see which are driving the most traffic. Tests have already started with a very small group, and the plan now is to release a beta version to thousands of lucky creators over the next few months, before eventually going more broadly next year.

Creators and users alike have expressed their excitement and curiosity about this update on various platforms, including Twitter. But while some are excited about these changes, others are raising concerns about the potential repercussions, worrying if this could also inadvertently fuel an intensification of the clickbait trend.

One very good question is whether or not we might see YouTube extend this A/B testing to video titles at some point the future. Is all this just too much of a focus on optimization and marketing, perhaps at the cost of attention that could be spent on content quality? The sky's probably not falling here, and all we know to expect for sure are some really impressive thumbnails.