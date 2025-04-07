It takes a lot of time and effort to get a game off the ground, especially if you're an indie developer. And it's even harder to get a game recognized, with so many different titles making their debuts each day. So, when something like Balatro comes along, it's important to really cherish the moment.

And while it seems like something that just popped up overnight, it was a long time in the making, with developer LocalThunk taking years to fine tune the details to get things right. For many, Balatro was the best game of 2024, and despite tons of success, it's been seeing some uphill battles from some unlikely sources.

The game is seen as a form of gambling